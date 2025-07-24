Chichester City pleased with another win as Christchurch visit for Steve Bernard memorial match

Chichester City’s build-up to the new Isthmian League season continued with victory in their annual match against Christchurch.

City play the Dorset side annually for the Steve Bernard Trophy – in memory of a student with links to both places who died in a road accident and whose memory is kept alive by the work of the Steve Bernard Foundation.

In last Friday’s match at Oaklands Park, an Ethan Prichard goal enabled City to retain the trophy.

Coach Sarin Killpartrick said it was nice to remember Steve and support the foundation again as part of their pre-season schedule.

Chi City on the attack v Christchurch | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"It’s an important occasion for us, a cause we’re delighted to support.

"It was a good test for us. We had probably 75 per cent possession but they were very hard to break down.

"That’s good – we want and need all these different types of tests.”

City have two more friendlies – at home to Gosport this Saturday and to the Rocks next Friday (Aug 1) – before their Isthmian premier season kicks off at home to Folkestone on Saturday, August 9.

Chi City take on Christchurch | Picture: Tommy McMillan

They are still mulling over possible additions to the squad – mindful that they need enough players to avoid any having to play too many games over a long season.

Against Christchurch, City started Kieran Magee between the sticks, skipper Rob Hutchings and a trialist at full-back alongside Ryan Davidson and another trialist in the middle of the defence.

Joe Moore was in central midfield behind a third trialist, Olly Munt and new boy Bertie McDonald with Billy Vigar and Lewis Rustell up top.