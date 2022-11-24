Chichester City chairman Andy Bell praised the club’s management and players for continuing to punch above their weight – but warned it was getting ever-tougher for them to prosper at step four.

Bell is delighted to see the Oaklands Park outfit in the top half of the Isthmian premier division, having lost only three of their opening 13 league games.

But he warns it is tough for City as they manage a budget that is already well below that of many clubs in the division and contend with a decline in crowd numbers.

City’s aim is a play-off spot, though a tough run of games between now and Christmas will tell them much about what they are capable of achieving this season.

Chi City try to take the game to Cray last weekend | Picture: Will Busfield

It’s their fourth campaign – though only their second full one – at step four after promotion from the SCFL in 2019.

Bell said: “We had a couple of patchy results early on but have been playing a new system and it’s taken time to settle.

"We’ve probably been better away from home but we’re happy with where we are. I can progress on the pitch year on year and that’s important.

"Our ambition is to get to the play-offs – I think we’re good enough. We’ve been competitive in all our games. But it’s a very open leagues and there are many teams of similar standards battling for those top five places.”

Bell said things were tough off the pitch, with the budget – already small for this level – squeezed by a fall in attendance figures.

"It’s a general trend at this level of football, I think. There’s a cost of living crisis and people have more options these days,” he said.

"We’re often at home the same day as Bognor and there are a lot of Sussex clubs at this level, which can hit you too.”

On the horizon is a Football Foundation grant application which City hope will pay for a new 3G pitch – which would see a huge increase in the use of their facilities by all their teams and the wider community.

Bell said: “We hope to get a decision in April and if successful, the pitch would be complete by the start of next season. It’s massive for us.”

Ian Worden reports on Chichester City’s 2-0 loss at home to Cray Wanderers…

Dan Bennett’s goal on 59 minutes and a late strike by Cray Valley sub Adam Coombes condemned Chichester City to their first league defeat of the season at Oaklands Park.

Ryan Davidson, Connor Cody, Adam Biss and Joe Moore returned to the City side to face the in-form team in the Isthmian south east division.

The visitors’ centre back Finn O’Mara lamped a second minute ball forward towards Denzel Gayle only for Chi keeper Kieran Magee to clear.

Cray keeper Chris Lewington held on to an Ethan Prichard shot before Kaleem Haitham was impeded but the Chi set-piece was kept out.

A couple of deft touches from Josh Clack following a decent Connor Cody pass set Haitham up only for him to get dispossessed.

Hutchings found Clack with a super pass but Lewington got his angles right and smothered Clack’s attempt.

Sonny Black was the first player of six to go into referee George Lynch’s notebook on 14 minutes for pulling Rowlatt’s shirt.

The Millers won their first corner of the match on 27 minutes but Davidson was in the right place to powerfully head away.

A great recovery challenge by Ali Tumkaya put paid to a Prichard opportunity.

Magee was caught by an opponent after claiming a corner just before the break and Dymond joined Black in the book.

Ibraham blazed a free-kick well over a minute into the re-start following Biss’ caution for a foul.

Prichard was clattered in the area by Barney Williams as the Chi top-scorer got on the end of Magee’s upfield punt – nothing doing according to the referee.

Ben Pashley blocked an Adeyemo effort after the striker waltzed past Cody.

On the hour Cray Valley broke the deadlock when the ref played an advantage for Haitham’s high boot, the ball nicked inadvertently off Biss into Bennett’s path and he slotted beyond Magee.

Prichard and Rowlatt had attempts blocked while Haitham picked out Rowlatt for a return to Hutchings, who fired off target.

Rowlatt was bundled over in the box but the ref wasn’t interested.

Joe Clarke came on for City in the 77th minute and might have got in sixty seconds later but the last man made a timely tackle.

Miles Rutherford & Co introduced Olly Munt and Isaac Bello for Haitham and Biss with five to go and pushed Hutchings up top.

The visitors doubled their advantage when two subs combined with Samuels’ clever back-heel falling to Coombes who slammed the ball beyond Magee.

Chi welcome Sevenoaks to Oaklands for a league game on Saturday.

