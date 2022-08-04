Chichester City start season with tie in their favourite competition...

Chi City players enjoying themselves at pre-season training | Picture: Neil Holmes

An FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home to Combined Counties League team Frimley Green is first up for Miles Rutherford’s side on Saturday and it will spark memories of their run to the second round and their televised tie at Tranmere in 2019.

City have retained most of the squad who finished 11th in the Isthmian south east last season and have added the likes of midfielders Ryan Peake, Conrad Honore and Ollie Munt and forward Ryan Pennery to the ranks.

They aim to improve upon last season’s mid-table finish and would like a play-off push and a cup run.

Potter said pre-season – which included City lifting two trophies, the Dave Kew Memorial Cup and Steve Bernard Memorial Trophy – had gone well.

"We’ve been working the players hard physically and concentrating on our tactical style and we’re happy with where we are,” Potter said.

"We have good depth to the squad and feel the players we’ve brought in will all give us something new.

"We also have Connor Cody available to us again full-time, while Josh Clack and Callum Overton have turned down offers to go elsewhere and are staying, as is Emmett Dunn.