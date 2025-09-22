Chichester City FC have revealed striker Billy Vigar is in an induced coma in hospital in London after he sustained a ‘significant’ brain injury in Saturday’s match at Wingate and Finchley – causing it to be abandoned.

The Isthmian premier division match was little more than ten minutes old when the injury occurred.

It was immediately obvious it was serious and Billy was treated promptly and an ambulance arrived quickly, and then an air ambulance. He was flown to hospital in London with the match quite rightly abandoned.

City gave an update on the 22-year-old forward on Monday evening and it will have stunned everyone in the football community – who have already started to send love and prayers to Billy, his family and Chi City officials.

Billy Vigar has been leading the line well for Chi City this season | Picture: Neil Holmes

The club said: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

"It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well,there will be a long road to recovery ahead. Love from the whole of the CCFC family, Billy.”

It is understood the injury came when he collided with a concrete wall after trying to keep the ball in play and slipping, rather than in a clash of heads.

Billy, who was on Arsenal’s books for seven years, has played for clubs including Derby County, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United. He joined Chi City after a trial in the summer. He has been playing well in the frontline in the first six weeks of the season and has scored in two of their away wins, at Hashtag and at Carshalton.

Wingate and Finchley FC's ground, where Billy Vigar was injured | Picture: Tommy McMillan

City had issued a statement on Sunday night, saying: “Chichester City Football Club can confirm that on Saturday September 20th one of our players sustained a serious injury in our match at Wingate & Finchley.”

Wingate and Finchley put out a similar statement.