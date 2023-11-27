Chichester City take Honore in defeat … Selsey draw game of Chess … Robins well-perched … Dean delight

Chichester City lost their second Isthmian south east division match in a row as Ashford won 2-1 at Nyewood Lane. Selsey nabbed a draw at Chessington in SCFL Division 1, while Bosham went top of Division 2 by beating Hailsham. And in the West Sussex League, East Dean won their third game in a row. Reports below...

Chichester City 1 Ashford United 2

Isthmian south east

Chichester City suffered a second straight league defeat as goals from Vance Bola and then Ian Draycott gave Ashford a 2-1 win after Conrad Honore’s 17th minute strike had put them ahead.

Chichester City take on Ashford United | Picture: Neil Holmes

The visitors came into the match on the back of four league wins in five with their only defeat in this sequence coming in a narrow 1-0 loss to third placed Sittingbourne who beat Chichester mid-week.

There was just the one change to the Chi XI that lined up against Sittingbourne on Tuesday night as Honore made his first start after an injury lay-off and Kaleem Haitham dropped to the bench.

The hosts started brightly and after barely 60 seconds Honre’s super header towards No9 Joe Clarke led to a foul. Rob Hutchings’ set-piece was palmed out by keeper Jacob Russell for a corner that Ethan Prichard whipped over and Emmett Dunn headed wide.

Goalmouth action from Chessingto & Hook United v Sesley | Picture: Chris Hatton

At the other end the Nuts & Bolts won a corner of their own when the ball nicked off Dunn. Tom Carlse took this and Lanre Azeez hit a wayward effort.

A poor back pass by Ryan Davidson gifted the visitors two opportunities that first Azeez spurned before Kieran Magee denied Bola.

The deadlock was broken by Honore with his sixth goal of the season in all competitions as he steered the loose ball clinically past Russell following good work from Prichard.

It might have been 2-0 a minute later when Prichard’s run carved things up only for him to fire narrowly wide of the right-hand stick.

Jamie Horncastle hooked away a Carlse delivery and Bola capitalised on a mistake but hit one off target.

Kymani Thomas had a go after a measured cross-field pass to him by Bola which Joe Moore headed away and Clarke couldn’t quite control a quality ball from Honore.

Thomas became the first player to go into Andrew Dunn’s notepad on 35 minutes, then he bought a soft free-kick which he took himself, rattling the upright. The ball rebounded to Bola who smashed in an equaliser.

The home side sought to respond, but Prichard failed to benefit from Davidson’s pass. On 45 minutes Hutchings cut inside on a determined run but he was penalised as he tried to pull the trigger.

And in stoppage time Draycott grabbed what proved to be the winner after it all opened up too easily down the flank and the No10 was left with a simple finish for 2-1.

Josh Clack mishit one 30 seconds into the second half. Ben Gorham was flagged offside after Dunn impeded Bola.

Clarke got in a superb block when Azeez pressed and Connor Dymond’s effort was deflected into Magee’s gloves.

Magee saved magnificently in the 58th minute as Bola drove another effort before Rhyle Ovenden and Davidson were booked.

Honore struck a long-ranger high over the bar and Thomas thundered one straight at Magee.

Owen Spicer was introduced for hobbling Horncastle on 68. Honore’s snapshot got deflected for a corner as the home side searched for the equaliser.

Ashford rang a couple of changes on 77 before a Hutchings’ cross was turned away and Dunn failed to keep his subsequent shot down.

With 10 minutes to go Davidson did well up against Carlse but Russell was out swiftly to smother.

Clack then might have played it square to Munt on 87 minutes but went for a more difficult option and the ball went out for a goal kick.

Haitham was impeded 25 yards out but the set-piece came to nothing and with practically the last kick of the game Munt crossed to Honore whose header cannoned off the woodwork.

City slip down to eighth place in the league with all four losses coming against teams currently in the play-off spots.

Chessington & Hook 1 Selsey 1

SCFL Division 1

Selsey took a creditable point on their longest league journey of the season.

Daren Pearce’s team were back in league action after last week's postponement against Dorking and were looking to avenge a home league defeat earlier in the season.

On a very heavy pitch Selsey still tried to do the right things and kept to their game plan and gained a good point that left them ninth in the table.

Pearce said: “With a little bit more luck in front of goal we could have taken all three points. Chessington did try to cause us a few problems from set-pieces but we defended rhem well and the lads held firm.

"On the break we always looked dangerous but good goalkeeping and defending by the home side denied us the win.”

Selsey’s goal came from Harry Fox with a calm finish in the second half.

Pearce said: “It was a good solid away team performance. with all the lads putting in great shift in heavy conditions.

"Our attention now turns to our home game v East Preston at the Seal Bay Stadium on Saturday.”

Bosham 4 Hailsham 2

SCFL Division 2

A stellar performance by the Reds saw Tony Hancock’s men soar to the top of the table by completing a league double over the East Sussex outfit.

The hosts were quickly into their stride. Joe Boschi was first to take a pop at goal, and his effort almost caught out keeper Charlie Kneath.

Ben Sharp and Ash Harris were looking dangerous and Ed Kennet proving creative, more chances came. Sharp’s firm header tested the keeper from close range.

The visitors went in front just after the quarter-hour when a mix-up at the back saw skipper Pat Bulbeck pass the ball into his own net with keeper Derek Harding stranded.

Hailsham continued to surge forward and Henry Thompson and Matt Fear tested the Bosham resolve but the Reds held strong but trailed 1-0 at the break.

Soon after the restart the Reds levelled, thanks to the inspirational Harris with a stunning goal. Receiving the ball in the area he span and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Within a couple of minutes Hailsham forced a corner and sub Reece Coghlan forced the ball home to restore the visitors’ lead.

Bosham made it 2-2 when Harris fired in on the rebound from a diving save by Kneath.

Hanock brought on Toby Hewett and with time edging towards 90 minutes Hewett fired home to put the Reds in front for the first time.

Harris saved the best till last. From a free kick, almost 30 yards out, he produced a stunning effort to beat the despairing dive of Kneath to settle the outcome and send Bosham to the top.

This week Rottingdean make the trip to Walton Lane in the Division 2 Cup.

Flansham Pk Rangers 0 East Dean 1

WSFL Division 1

Jason Houghton returned from a lengthy absence to score the only goal to give East Dean their third win in a row.

After a goalless first half, the second half saw the Dean find their fluency.