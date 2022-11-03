City won 5-3 away to VCD Athletic – who are themselves in the play-off places – as their fine start to the season continued.

Joe Clarke, Josh Clack (2) and Ethan Prichard (2) got the goals in south east London in Chi’s third win in four league games.

It was the perfect response a week after they’d conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 away to another top side, Chatham.

Chichester City have been in winning and goalscoring form of late | Picture: Neil Holmes

Now manager Rutherford is urging his players to go on reaching the same high standards in a tough run of fixtures coming up between now and Christmas.

City host Sittingbourne this Saturday and are also due to face Haywards Heath, Cray Valley and Sevenoaks in the league before November is out – with Velocity Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup ties to fit in too.

Rutherford said: “We’re going well at the moment and obviously the aim is to keep on with this sort of form as long as we can.

"We were very disappointed to come away from Chatham with nothing after leading 1-0 up to the 85th minute – we threw the game away really. We’d been the better side for most of that game.

"At VCD it clicked. It was a very open game and it’s always pleasing to score five, especially away from home.

"We won’t get carried away. We have to keep on picking up points where we can. If we can produce the sort of stuff we did on Saturday consistently, we’ll be doing well.

"The next six or so games – going up to around Christmas time – include some against top teams so those will show us how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.”

City finished in mid-table last season – their first full campaign at this level – but they’d love to have a serious go at claiming a play-off place.

