Chichester City: We need some R&R (but we don’t mean rest and relaxation)

Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick says the squad need some R&R – but he is not talking about rest and relaxation.

Instead he says the team and management are longing for some rhythm and routine – after a first half of the season which has brought what he feels is an unprecedented level of disruption.

Chi are ground-sharing with Bognor, although that is just one of the factors that have seen them have games called off and rearranged.

The upshot is City have had EIGHT blank Saturdays since the start of September – and now face five Isthmian south east games in 14 days before Christmas.

Chichester City in recent action v Sevenoaks | Picture: Neil Holmes

Killpartrick said at their level of football, the disruption made it very hard to get into a rhythm of training and playing.

Their latest blank weekend came because scheduled opponents Ramsgate were in FA Cup action. They now have to travel for that game next Wednesday – and less than 72 hours later they will be off to Kent again to face Hythe.

Killpartrick said: “We need R&R – rhythm and routine. It’s the most challenging season in this respect that I can recall.

"You don’t know when or where you’ll be able to train and often don’t know if your next game will be on.

"It’s hard for us as coaching staff and for players, who of course all have day jobs.”

Although Bognor have been great hosts to City, Miles Rutherford’s team have only played six home games so far – and 13 away.

They cannot wait to move back to Oaklands Park, where their new 3G surface should be ready at the turn of the year.

"That will make a huge difference to us – both in terms of knowing where and when we will be training and knowing scheduled home matches will be on,” Killpartrick said.

"And at some point we must be due a good run of home games to try to build some momentum.”

The squad will be boosted in the near future by the return of midfield lynchpin Lloyd Rowlatt, who has been out injured since August.