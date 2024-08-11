Chichester City win first game at highest level as Canvey Island are seen off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Second half goals from Jimmy Wild and Joe Moore helped Chichester beat visitors Canvey Island in their first ever league encounter at Step 3 of the non-league football pyramid.

Kieran Magee lined up between the sticks with Emmett Dunn, Curtis Da Costa, Ben Pashley and skipper Rob Hutchings in the back four. Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Isaac Bello, Moore and Man of the Match Mo Jammeh started in midfield with Wild in his customary role up top.

Wild won a free kick in the opening minute that he took himself and fired just over before Bello hit a super cross a couple of minutes later.

The Chi No11 then twisted and turned brilliantly to drift past opponents in a move which came to nothing and his offside counterpart Finlay Dorrell lifted a shot over the bar.

Chichester City players applaud the fans after beating Canvey Island | Picture: Neil Holmes

Referee Peter Callum then awarded the Gulls a soft penalty eight minutes in adjudging Dunn to have hand-balled despite the lack of appeals from the Essex side.

Magee saved Conor Hubble’s attempt from the spot but the Canvey Island player was quickest to get to the loose ball and tucked it home to give the away side the lead.

Next, Manny Adebiyi and Tobi Tinubu linked up for a cross which Magee cut out before Wild struck a rather weak effort and won a corner with his second go.

The ball bobbled nastily for Magee after the hosts played things around but he turned it out for a throw.

Rowlatt played neatly out to Bellow and Hutchings teed Wild up for a shot before Hubble won a set piece which Moore cleared easily enough.

The visitors’ keeper gathered a delivery from the left without any trouble at the midpoint of the half and Magee similarly held an unclean effort from Adebiyi.

Tinubu was yellow carded on 25 for a foul on Dunn and the resulting free kick was headed away before the ball fell kindly to Bello who skewed his attempt wide of the mark.

An incredibly long Bello throw caused a bit of havoc on the half hour and then Wild pulled a nice save out of Bobby Mason with the dead ball after Bello had his shirt tugged.

The subsequent corner came to nothing as did a couple of others as Chi pressed.

Magee made a preventative header almost on the half-way line and Da Costa’s clearance was effective moments later.

The Chi custodian then did well to deny Dorrell after an error from the hosts and the visitors’ No1 gathered Bello’s cross without any problems.

Minor infringements were exchanged here and there as we headed towards the break and Clarke rose superbly to meet a corner kick but couldn’t connect.

Nick Dembele did Dunn on 45 but Pashley bailed him out before the half time whistle went.

Neither XI made any changes at the interval and Jammeh forced a smart stop out of Mason two minutes in

The Gulls won a corner on 50 which was cleared easily enough before Moore tried to place Bello’s cut back rather than just blasting it.

For the Essex side No4 Jamie Salmon blazed one over after a Dunn lapse and Moore, Wild and Jammeh all had goes as things heated up.

The deserved equaliser came on 58 through Wild following a lovely Bello cross from the right and then Moore nearly picked Wild seconds later but a defender got a touch and conceded a corner.

The away side made two changes on the hour and Salmon tried his luck from distance but to no avail.

Next, Rowlatt looked to have been caught unfairly but the ref allowed play to go on and the ball was whipped over from the right. Wild was initially denied but Moore got in ahead of everyone and steered it home for what proved to be the winner.

Jammeh, Wild, Moore and Rowlatt all probed, and sub Ewan Sanchez tidied up for Canvey Island with 20 to go.

Magee claimed an Elliott Ronto cross safely and Jammeh and Wild combined for a decent effort at the other end.

Adebiyi tried his luck from some distance and Josh Clack came on for Rowlatt before Ethan Prichard and Dion Jarvis replaced Wild and Bello in the last 10.

The latter two hooked up and earnt Chi a corner which Prichard delivered excellently but it wouldn’t quite fall for Clack.

Chi were in no mood for charity though and dug in to get their first maximum points.

Chichester visit Horsham on Tuesday (7:45pm).

Chi City: Magee, Dunn, Hutchings, Moore, Da Costa, Pashley, Rowlatt, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Bello (Munt, Jarvis, Cody, Clack, Prichard)