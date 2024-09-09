Chichester City’s fine start continues with come-from-behind win at Cheshunt

Goals after the break from Ben Pashley, Emmett Dunn and top scorer Jimmy Wild gave Chichester City an away win in this Isthmian premier division game of two halves at Theobolds Lane.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors made just the one change to the team that beat Kingstonian 4-1 in the FA Cup at their place last time out. Kieran Magee lined up at No1 alongside full backs Dunn, skipper Rob Hutchings and central defenders Curtis Da Costa and Pashley. Joe Moore dropped to the bench with Lloyd Rowlatt, Dion Jarvis, Joe Clarke, Mo Jammeh and Isaac Bello in midfield, and Wild up top.

In a first 45 the hosts absolutely dominated Cheshunt started brightly winning a free kick on two minutes after Taylor Miles was caught. Magee gathered this with no trouble though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Granville and left back Sam Mvemba then combined for a cross which captain Jack Thomas headed off target before Magee denied Granville’s effort with his feet after good work from the impressive Nathaniel Orafu. Darion Furlong’s delivery was turned out for the first corner of the match as Cheshunt pressed once more and Wild headed clear Jeremy Bisau’s kick.

City celebrate at Cheshunt | Picture: Neil Holmes

Next, Magee and Hutchings steered away when Thomas threatened again and Wild held off Raul Da Silva after Rowlatt was fouled and keeper Sami Nabbad took easily enough.

Bisau had a shot when the ball should have been just thumped away and Cheshunt won two corners back to back, the second of which was scrambled clear. The hosts then profited from a long ball and won a throw off Hutchings before forcing two corner kicks in quick succession.

One of these was cleared on the line and Magee claimed safely when the ball came back in from the left. On 19 Mvemba’s cross-shot went out after a short throw to Granville and the left back was subsequently flagged offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Dunn conceded a corner off Thomas, in very one-sided affair so far, and the Canadian and centre back Da Costa made a couple of timely interventions. Mvemba’s corner went out for a goal kick and No11 Granville played a poor through ball.

Chi on the comback trail | Picture: Neil Holmes

Bisau continued to cause problems and then Cheshunt deservedly took the lead after an awkward bounce caught Magee out and Miles’ ball rolled in. Rowlatt had Chi’s first genuine shot in the 26th minute after a decent Wild lay-off which was dealt with easily enough and Dunn’s long pass was intercepted by Nabbad.

Around the half hour mark Dunn struggled to clear a long throw before Magee was fouled. Jarvis linked up with Rowlatt as the visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game but the final cross was cleared and Jarvis got booked for catching an Ambers player.

Pashley was fouled in the Chi box and Wild outmuscled Furlong before a Bello break was broken up and Jammeh was either caught or just slipped. Chi earned a couple of set pieces with eight to go but Jarvis couldn’t find Clarke with his delivery. Bello then won the away side a throw which he took himself but it went out for a goal kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granville broke although he couldn’t pick a teammate with his through pass; Hutchings battled firmly to win a throw in; and Jarvis got caught of sorts by Thomas. In time added on a Chi attack fizzled out and Bello won a corner which Hutchings planted on the roof of the net as the half time whistle went.

Moore replaced Jarvis at the break and Orafu was offside after a Chichester slip. The visitors began to rebuild and won a corner after a good move involving Wild and Clarke. Bello then had a shot blocked and Wild on the turn spectacularly hit the post from long range.

After the ball bobbled once more Dunn struck a poor cross before Wild was pulled back – no yellow according to ref Christopher Poole. The equaliser came after a mistake from keeper Nabbad which Pashley smartly followed up and found the back of the net for his first goal of the campaign.

A long throw went out for a corner which Chi cleared before a lovely counter led to an opportunity but Rowlatt didn’t shoot first time. Tommy Wood and Orafu set Bisau up for an open goal which the No18 turned over and at the other end Hutchings crashed the ball against the woodwork after lovely play from Jammeh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts made a couple of changes and an offside Woods had a goal ruled out. Substitute MJ Muyembe broke free after a bit of skill but Chi managed to clear and then Rowlatt was judged to have fouled as Mvemba jinked into the box.

Woods stepped up and rifled his spot kick straight down the middle to restore Cheshunt’s advantage on 72. Ethan Prichard and Billie Clark replaced Rowlatt and Bello 60 seconds later as the visitors rejigged. A clash of players was overlooked by Mr Poole and a good ball to Clark was intercepted before Dunn levelled things up with a firm header on 80 as the momentum shifted.

And an almighty goal mouth scramble some two minutes later was capitalised on by Wild who got the final touch for what proved to be the winner – his fifth goal in three games. Magee denied sub Dernell Wynter moments later and his effort from distance was easy enough for the Chi custodian too. Jammeh got in but struck the ball rather hard to Prichard and additional time saw Vas Vasiliou cut inside only to shoot wide.

So that’s three wins in all competitions on the spin and Chichester are up to 10th in the league. Chi welcome National League South outfit Slough Town to Oaklands Park next on Saturday 14th September (Kick Off 3pm) for a second qualifying round FA Cup clash.

Magee, Dunn, Hutchings, Clarke, Da Costa, Pashley, Jarvis, Jammeh, Wild, Rowlatt, Bello (Clark, Munt, Prichard, Davidson, Moore)