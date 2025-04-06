Chichester City’s play-off push stalls at Hendon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hendon’s Kofi Anokye-Boadi and Tope Fadahunai scored either side of the break to condemn Chichester City to only their third loss in 19 league matches and dent a play-off push with only four games of the regular Isthmian premier division season to go.

City named the same starting XI that beat Lewes 3-0 previously at Oaklands Park. They were still without injured top scorer Jimmy Wild; keeper Kieran Magee; skipper Rob Hutchings; and forward Ethan Prichard.

Dorking-loanee Magnus Norman lined up in goal with captain Ryan Davidson and Emmett Dunn right and left of Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley in defence. Joe Moore again began as the holding player alongside Mo Jammeh, Isaac Bello, Joe Clarke and Lloyd Rowlatt in midfield and Lewis Rustell up top.

Chi won a throw in the opening minute before Nathan Opoku carved an early opportunity but his shot deflected off Da Costa for a corner. Rohdell Gordon delivered this and it was headed away.

Action in the first Chi City-Hendon meeting of the season at Oaklands - but Chi losr the return 2-1 - picture by Neil Holmes

Chi won a set piece and the hosts’ Isaac Currie and Opoku combined only for Chi to earn another throw. Next, Jammeh tried to pick Rustell but goalie Matteo Salamon got there first.

Chi built from the back but Rowlatt, who scored the opener against Lewes last time out, couldn’t get the final ball under control. Da Costa made a couple of headers and Chi were given a free kick by referee Richard Wharton for a foul on Rustell.

Lonit Talla and Anokye-Boadi hooked up for an impressive effort which found the net in the ninth minute beyond Norman’s reach – the first goal City had conceded in three matches.

Opoku felled Dunn for a Chi free kick which came to nothing and a Dunn pass after neat work from Da Costa and Jammeh was intercepted by Salamon. Fadahunsi was adjudged offside when Opoku, Talla and Stefan Ilic linked up.

Norman pulled off a fine save to deny Fadahunsi and Clarke steered it from danger before the Chi custodian got low down to claim ahead of Anokye-Boadi.

A decent chance came and went for Hendon to double their lead as Norman conceded a corner. Ilic took it and Davidson cleared only for the home team to win another that J’Ardell Stirling headed wide.

Pashley, Jammeh and Bello exchanged passes in a promising move but a super tackle snuffed out the danger. Ten minutes before half time Norman was forced into another stop to deny skipper Niko Muir.

Opoku got a talking to for a foul on Dunn by Mr Wharton, who didn’t book a player all game, and Chichester won their first corner on 39 minutes. Rowlatt whipped it into the box and Clarke headed home an equaliser.

The visitors blew an opportunity to take the lead when Rustell’s attempt was saved by Salamon and Moore missed the second go.

After the break Davidson’s cross was dealt with without any trouble. Rustell got flagged offside; Moore gave away a needless corner which Moore cleared.

Nice play by Rowlatt set Dunn up for a delivery which Bello needed to hit first time before Da Costa headed away a Dons’ throw.

A poor shot from Bello presented little trouble for the Greens and Talla struck one on to the roof of the Chichester net. Opoku was replaced by Leo Sery on the hour.

Chi rolled the dice and introduced Olly Munt and Charlie Bennett for Jammeh and Rustell. A Chi corner was cleared before Davidson’s shot from some distance glanced against the post.

Moore gave the ball away and Da Costa’s backward header to Norman got cut out by Fadahunsi and turned in for what would prove to be the winner on 72 minutes.

Nice play between Pashley and Rowlatt came to an untimely end when Bello was deemed offside;

Jake Scrimshaw replaced Moore and Pashley tidied up after Anokye-Boadi countered. Bello had a shot turned out for a corner before Clarke headed inches wide.

In additional time, Davidson forced another chance then saw his cross claimed by Salamon.

So, another bottom four club dealt the Sussex side a crushing blow after losses against Hastings and Bowers & Pitsea earlier in the campaign.

Chi remain sixth in the league, but now five points off Dover in the last of the play-off spots.

Next up is another away trip – to Chatham Town on Saturday.