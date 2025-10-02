Chris Agutter leaves Worthing to join National League side Sutton United

Chris Agutter | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Chris Agutter has left his role as Worthing boss to join Sutton United in the National League.

Agutter signed a new deal with the Woodside Road club in May this year following an impressive first season at the helm, however an agreement has been reached between the two clubs to release him from his contract.

Under his leadership, Worthing achieved a record points total of 88 in National League South, finishing just one point behind champions Truro City.

He also guided the team to the fifth round of the FA Trophy for the first time in the Club’s history, and to a second successive appearance in the FA Cup first round.

Club Chairman Barry Hunter said: “Firstly, I want to thank Chris for all his hard work since joining the Club.

“Chris is a very talented coach and manager who has assembled a strong squad. He has a bright future ahead of him, and it was no surprise that we received interest from a National League club – he leaves with our best wishes.”

First Team Assistant Coach Ben Cornelius will also depart to take up a role at Gander Green Lane.

Assistant Manager Dean Hammond will take charge of the team for the next three matches; Saturday’s National League South fixture at Maidenhead United, Tuesday’s trip to Jarvis Brook in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup and our FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie with Forest Green Rovers on Monday 13 October.

Agutter also had a successful period as Hastings United manager in Sussex.