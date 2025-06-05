All change? Or business as usual? After a cliffhanger of a fortnight at Eastbourne Borough, Priory Lane has been settling back into routine.

New manager Matt Gray will have his own – very busy – agenda, and will shortly be launching into some 18-hour days of planning pre-season and finalising his squad.

But the business of running a football club, day to day and season to season, never stops. Just ask Alan Williams.

Managers and owners may play important roles. But Alan, CEO at Eastbourne Borough, does the real work… well, an awful lot of it anyway.

The highs and lows of the 2024-25 are over for Eastbourne Borough - but the work goes on for CEO Alan Williams | Picture: Lydia Redman

A 12 or 15-hour day is far from unusual for Williams, even in what some people laughingly call the close season. “I might as well bring a camp bed!” the CEO told the Herald the other day, as the ReachTV Stadium came gently back down to earth after the change of manager.

Williams spoke candidly to one of the supporters’ YouTube channels – produced admirably by keen fans. First, the simple truth of Murray’s departure: “Adam has been working a long way from home, and he made it clear to us a little while ago that he wishes and needs to be working closer to home and family (in Derby).

“For us to get the best out of our manager he needs to be in a comfortable place. And so we part on the very best of terms, and we move on.”

The replacement process was swift, but hectic. “We had dozens of applications, including from three ex-Premier League players. To be associated with that calibre of applicant is pretty flattering. I had had a conversation with Matt (Gray) previously, when we appointed Adam. But that was not quite the right time for Matt.

Matt Gray is the new manager at Eastbourne Borough following the departure of Adam Murray | Picture via EBFC

“Now, it did not take us long to re-open that conversation and agree a deal. Matt will bring Jason Goodliffe with him – the Winning Team as they call themselves! – and both he and we will be looking to replicate his success at Sutton United.”

The playing squad will need reshaping. “We have 11 players already on contract for next season, and one more player who has exercised an option to stay. I’m very pleased to confirm that our best young player, Freddie Carter, will be staying with the club.”

Two players who have already moved on – for good reasons – are centre-back Ollie Kensdale and striker Alfie Pavey. Ollie – an outstanding performer in Murray’s back line – has moved to Barnet, freshly promoted to League Two, while popular Alfie will be pursuing a career opportunity outside football.

Managers, of course, have their plans and personnel in mind – but in football clubs everywhere, you have to get your plans past the CEO. Yes, there are titles to chase – but there are also books to balance.

All supporters – including the hugely expanded Borough ranks – want to know about new kit. Will the Pink Army still be pink next season? Williams give a little enigmatic grin. “We will be presenting a new design with some changes, including for the home shirt!

“The commercial work goes on – Simon and I were at the Amsterdam Soccer Ex last week, networking with a huge number of people in the game, including at higher levels. Simon had a chance to meet Premier League chairmen, which of course gives him wonderful inspiration.”

And the 3G pitch – a new installation had been mooted? “We are not now doing that immediately. We will get another season from our 3G pitch, which has just passed its FIFA testing with flying colours. Meanwhile we have other projects around the stadium that we want to get on with.”

Supporters being supporters, the YouTube fans were keen to know a little more about the Matt Gray Way. Systems, formations, philosophy? “Well, we did of course discuss that with Matt. His answer, effectively, was that he will play whichever way will beat the opposition in front of us. But I think we will see the ball going from back to front pretty quickly!”

Williams also revealed with a chuckle that the first staff membe the new Gaffer had bumped into was Lee the Kitman! “It’s the most under-appreciated job in a football club! And he’s very happy indeed to have met the manager.”

A happy manager and kitman, a happy CEO – and a football club with a bright future.