‘Coaching is coaching’ – No dramas as Day stepped into the Eastbourne Borough breach

Chris who? Before Tommy Widdrington was announced as the new first-team manager, Eastbourne Borough looked like they’d travel to Maidenhead United this weekend with an interim coach – whom many supporters would not recognise in their local supermarket.

Not that it will worry Chris Day. The stand-in manager – who was in post while the Priory Lane hierarchy sought a permanent replacement for Matt Gray – is no seeker of the spotlight. The Herald asked him, on appointment a fortnight ago, whether this was a case of “thrown in at the deep end”?

Day responded with a chuckle and a shrug. “Yes, in a way, but coaching is coaching. I was with a lot of these players for part of last season (working with Adam Murray) – so some familiar faces, and good to get back on the grass with them.”

Give us the potted CV, Chris.

Chris Day offers encouragement during Borough's Cup tie with Boreham Wood last weekend | Picture by Lydia Redman

“I was at Brighton and Hove Albion for seven years, working across different age groups and programmes. And I was at the FA, also for seven years, in a range of roles, including disability football. Then I’ve been with Borough for the past season and a half, working with the Women’s programme,” he said.

The Herald covered the Borough Women’s last home game – ironically an FA Cup tie, like his first gig with the senior men’s team – and under Day the planning and the execution were both hugely impressive. Team shape, tactical approach, substitutions, nothing left to chance: and it brought a convincing victory.

And then, Chris, you’re faced, somewhat unexpectedly, with taking interim charge of the senior men’s squad. How do the players take a change like that?

“It’s a combination of reactions. A little bit of fear, maybe, with the unknown factor of who will be appointed in the permanent post. And in the shorter term, what can I get from this guy, what can he help me with?"

And your first message to them? “The main thing has been to say – just get back on the pitch, enjoy your game and your football – realise why you play football! And to get a positive feeling back, around the club. Then as and when a new boss does come in, there’s a chance for everyone again.”

He was pitched in to a huge FA Cup game – against National League Boreham Wood. “Yes, there were no illusions on that – but we’ve got a really good strong group here, in all senses. The players’ response has been amazing and likewise the supporters, the CEO.”

Despite last Saturday’s defeat – some positives: “Absolutely, we have a strong fit physical side, good on the ball. You always look at the opposition, but we have to be clear what we are good at too!”

Day will now go back to his, well Day job, as Widdrington arrives. But Borough will be grateful to Day for the way he stepped into the breach.