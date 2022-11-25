Come on England! Southwick FC youngsters show their colours as Southgate's boys go for Qatar glory

The club devoted a whole weekend training session to showing their support for Gareth Southgate and Co as the World Cup got under way in Qatar.
Have your local team been doing their bit to support England? Send your pictures to [email protected]
Young footballers at Southwick FC have been nailing their colours to the mast – and the colours are England’s.
The club devoted a whole weekend training session to showing their support for Gareth Southgate and Co as the World Cup got under way in Qatar.
Have your local team been doing their bit to support England? Send your pictures to [email protected]