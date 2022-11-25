Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Come on England! Southwick FC youngsters show their colours as Southgate's boys go for Qatar glory

Young footballers at Southwick FC have been nailing their colours to the mast – and the colours are England’s.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago
Southwick FC players show their support for England
Southwick FC players show their support for England

The club devoted a whole weekend training session to showing their support for Gareth Southgate and Co as the World Cup got under way in Qatar.

The special session came two days before England got off to a winning start against Iran.

Hide Ad

Have your local team been doing their bit to support England? Send your pictures to [email protected]

Most Popular

Southwick FC players show their support for England
Hide Ad
Southwick FC players show their support for England
Southwick FC players show their support for England
Hide Ad
Southwick FC players show their support for England
Southwick players proudly sporting rainbow laces
EnglandQatarIran