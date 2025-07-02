We’re ‘comfortably stronger’ than we were last season – that’s the verdict of Worthing boss Chris Agutter as his squad takes shape quickly.

Striker Nathan Odokonyero and centre-half Harry Ransom are the latest additions and Agutter says it’s already a line-up with which he’d be happy to start the season.

Worthing play their first friendly tomorrow – against a Brighton XI behind the closed doors of Albion’s training ground – then launch into their new era of four training sessions a week as they move towards a full-time operation.

They’re still talking to one or two of last season’s squad – and are keen to tie highly rated keeper Taylor Seymour to a new deal which would see him start the campaign as deputy to a new No1.

Harry Ransom is one of Worthing's latest signings | Image: Worthing FC

But Agutter is delighted by the additions so far – and by what he’s seen at a couple of ‘optional’ sessions already held.

“Nathan’s a player we tried to sign on loan last year. He has a great background from time at Chelsea and Brighton and has been brought up on the football we like to play.

“He’s done well at Bognor and Tonbridge, with a great goalscoring record and he’s part of a move to make the squad physically bigger and more athletic.

“About 40 per cent of the goals we conceded last season came from set-pieces so we need people who can dominate in both boxes.

Nathan Odokonyero is another recent Worthing recruit | Image: Worthing FC

“We have that in Harry Ransom, too, a top young man. I took him to Eastbourne Borough a few years back and he’s gone on to play for Millwall, Crawley and Sutton.

“These two latest signings both wanted to talk football when they came in – not money. That’s an important thing for me, it tells me a lot about them.

“We’ve done a couple of optional sessions and this squad is a pleasure to work with. Our existing players are already commenting on how good they look.”

The first home friendly is versus a West Ham side on Saturday week.

Other new boys are midfielders Matt Burgess and Kwaku Frimpong, striker Anointed Chukwu, defender Toby Byron and wideman Razzaq Coleman De-Graft.