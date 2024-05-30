Community day will mark opening of new stand at Littlehampton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community day will be held at Littlehampton Town FC to celebrate the opening of their new main stand on Sunday, July 7.

The Mariolds will unveil the stand – on which construction has just started – when they play Bognor Regis Town.

The day will also feature live music and be in support of local charity MenWalkTalk, with a host of activities ahead of the 3pm match.

FA vice-chairman and Football Foundation trustee Jack Pearce will open the new main stand at 2.45pm. Following the match, there will be more live music.

The framework for the new stand is put in place | Picture: Littlehampton Town

The club’s old stand has just been demolished, having been in place since the 1920s. Through a grant from the Football Foundation, private donations and fundraising initiatives from fans, a new 150-seater is now under construction.

“This is a monumental day for our club and community,” said Littlehampton Town FC chairman Rob McAlees. “The grand opening of our new stand and the array of activities planned will make it a day to remember.”

Meanwhile joint managers Mitch Hand and George Gaskin have continued to assemble their squad for the 2024-25 Isthmian south east division campaign.

