Crawley Town are looking over their shoulders after a 2-0 defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Computer simulation predicts nervous end to the season for Crawley Town, plus finishing positions for Wycombe Wanderers, Stevenage, Cambridge United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2024
Crawley slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Bolton at the weekend to cap a miserable week for the club.

They face an in-form Mansfield Town side tomorrow night as they look to start to pull away from the relegation places.

It capped a frustrating week after losing manager Scott Lindsey to MK Donns.

And the computer boffins think it will continue to be a frustrating season for Crawley.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Crawley will pick up.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

92pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

92pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

