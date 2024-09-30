They face an in-form Mansfield Town side tomorrow night as they look to start to pull away from the relegation places.

It capped a frustrating week after losing manager Scott Lindsey to MK Donns.

And the computer boffins think it will continue to be a frustrating season for Crawley.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Crawley will pick up.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

1 . Birmingham City 92pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Huddersfield Town 89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Lincoln City 87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images