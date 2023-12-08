Concord take off to ground Lewes – but defender boosts Rooks squad
They suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Concord Rangers last Saturday.
Two down in 25 minutes, they were unable to recover and Tommy Wood’s consolation was the only bright spot as the Rooks dropped to 14th in the table.
Now it’s a big week ahead of Tony Russell’s team.
Tomorrow Lewes host Dulwich Hamlet, who sits only one place and one point above them.
Then it’s back to European action in the Fenix Trophy as they travel to face Belgian side KSK Beveren on Tuesday – their first European away game.
It has also been confirmed Lewes will go to Norwegian outfit FC Oslo in their final group game of the tournament on Wednesday, March 20.
To boost the Rooks for upcoming games, Lewes have signed young left-back Sam Oguntayo.
The 21-year-old signed from Hanwell Town, having also featured for Eastbourne Borough last season, when he was at on loan from Charlton Athletic.
Rooks manager Tony Russell told the Lewes FC website: “Sam is someone who was brought to our attention with his outstanding performances for his club.
"I followed that up by going to watch him myself, and was really impressed with what I saw. Sam fits the profile of a player I look to bring to Lewes.”
Russell revealed Harvey Hughes had left the club and wished him well.