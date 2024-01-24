Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many neutrals will be eyeing the Blues’ form and tipping them for a strong finish to the SCFL premier season, with Naim Rouane’s side, unbeaten since early November, up to fifth after three wins from three since 2024 dawned.

But Rouane said: “For us, it’s just about improving. There’s been a little bit of a decline at the club in the last couple of seasons and we’ve just sort of levelled up, found our feet again and now we’re sort of building some momentum.

“That’s the plan, just to keep on improving, going about our business, not worrying about anyone else and tick off each game as it comes.”

Haywards Heath Town players and fans at the end of their win at Bexhill | Picture: Ray Turner

Their two most recent victories have come at home to Peacehaven (2-0) and away to Bexhill (1-0).

Goals from Lewis Finney and Hayden Skerry pipped Peacehaven and Rouane said: “It was a good win, they’re a good side, we just did our homework on them and tactically we just got it right on the day and the boys did well.

"It was a comfortable win. The scoreline flattered them a little, it should have been four or five minimum, but we take it and move on.”

Heath were then forced into a more battling performance last Saturday away to 18th-placed Bexhill, scraping to a 1-0 victory courtesy of another Skerry goal.

Rouane admitted conditions played a big part in his side’s performance: “It was probably the first time since I’ve taken over that I’ve completely ripped up our template, our style of play, just purely down to the pitch and the conditions.

"It was a windy day and the pitch was not the best to say the least.”

Heath host title-challenging Crowborough Athletic on Saturday and a win would take the Blues within four points of the play-off spot, but Rouane is playing down the importance of the fixture.

