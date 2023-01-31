Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed the loan signing of Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, who will join the club until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been training with the club this week and will be eligible for selection this Saturday against Gillingham.

The young shot-stopper joined the club from junior side Lepton Highlanders as an eight-year-old and worked his way through the Academy levels whilst earning several England caps up to Under-20 level. His most memorable spell for the Three Lions came in 2017, as he helped them win the Toulon Tournament.

Schofield gained senior experience with loan spells at FC United of Manchester, AFC Telford United, Notts County and Livingston before making his Huddersfield debut in a Carabao Cup game against Lincoln City in August 2019.

The 2020/21 campaign is where Ryan made his breakthrough. With the unavailability of Ben Hamer in November 2020, Schofield was presented with an opportunity to establish himself in the side. He kept four clean sheets in his first six Championship appearances and played the majority of games before the end of the season.

Speaking on the acquisition, Director of Football and Interim CEO Chris Galley: "I'm delighted to get this deal over the line. We've been working very hard on this move for a long time, and it was important to get a goalkeeper in with experience. Ryan is a top professional, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Speaking on his move, Schofield said: “I’m really happy to be down here on loan. I can’t wait to get started as we look to climb back up the table during the back end of the season. I spoke to the new goalkeeping coach Steve Hale before I made the journey down here, and the stuff he was saying really impressed me, so I immediately knew it would be a good fit for me.”

Manager Scott Lindsey added: “We are really pleased to add Ryan to our ranks. It was an area we needed to strengthen with Ellery being recalled by Brentford and sent back out to Bristol Rovers. He comes with great experience, and will fit right in with what we want to achieve at this football club.”

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town at Riverside Stadium on February 16, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)