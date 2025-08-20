'Consistency' - Crawley Town boss praises former Millwall midfielder after goal against MK Dons

Ade Adeyemo was one of the standout players against MK Dons last night, and Scott Lindsey has praised his consistency after saying he’s been excellent in all four games so far this season.

One of the senior players in the squad, Adeyemo has come back from an injury at the end of last season and has slotted in on the right side of midfield.

Lindsey said: “I’ve been pleased with Ade because one thing we can criticise him for is his inconsistency in his performances, he’s played four on the bounce now and actually performed really well in all four.

“Ade absolutely rinsed the left back in the first 20 minutes, three or four time he got down the sides of him, and then they make a change, and I thought he was really good tonight.”

Ade Adeyemo celebrates his goal against MK Dons | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Adeyemo also spoke with the club media last night and said: “It’s been fun. Obviously, the way my season ended, it wasn’t the greatest with the injury, but to be back playing with the confidence that I’ve got, and the gaffer has given me the confidence to go out and just play my game, just take on my man and just create stuff.

“I’m really, really enjoying it. This is the most fun I’ve had playing football. I just want to keep going. I’ve been saying I need to just get going because once one comes in, others start coming, so I’m happy to obviously contribute and more to come for sure.”

When asked about his consistency this season, Adeyemo said “I think this season, I’ve just come with a different mindset. It’s knowing that I need to obviously prove myself to be playing week in and week out. I can’t slouch or just let one game to define my season.

“I just need to keep going and just being consistent. That’s what I’m trying to do every game, like okay I’ve had a good game today, but I need to move on to the next one, so never too high or too low.”

Adeyemo also said that he’s happy playing on either side. He said: “Honestly, I don’t mind, I enjoy playing either side, I’ll be honest. Obviously, I do prefer coming in on my right but I don’t mind playing on my left as well, and scored on my left tonight as well, so it’s not too bad.”