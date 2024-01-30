Controversy reigns as Broadbridge Heath are held by East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Grinstead 1 Broadbridge Heath 1

Isthmian south east

Heath travelled the short distance to East Grinstead Town without Ashley Mutongerwa, who is away, but they welcomed back club captain Andy Waddingham from injury in an otherwise unchanged squad.

The Bears started brightly and were passing the ball around well on an excellent surface, and after five minutes a Louis Evans corner nearly found its way into the net but for a good save for the EG keeper.

On 15 minutes the home side forced Hadfield into a great save when a cross from the left-hand side was met by a good run and header – Hadfield tipped the shot over the bar and away for a corner.

Heath took the lead after 26 minutes when a flowing move down the right saw Kyle Sim cross the ball for Ben Aubrey to score against his old side and put Heath 1-0 up.

The next 15 to 20 minutes were pretty scrappy with lots of fouls, corners and long-range shots well off target by both sides – until the 40th minute when a Heath corner ended in a massive goalmouth scramble, Heath eventually shooting wide of the EG goal.

One last chance for Heath before half-time came when Lemon went on a mazy run and let fly from 20 yards but it was comfortably gathered by the EG keeper.

Only two minutes after the restart East Grinstead's Kiye Martin was sent off for a second yellow and Heath now looked in full ascendancy – and in the 52nd minute another cross from Sim was met by Waddingham but his header was just over.

A few minutes later it looked like Heath would extend the lead when a good move down the left resulted in a cross from Lemon finding Louis Evans, but his shot was brilliantly saved by the EG keeper and the ball flicked up and on to the crossbar and to safety.On 68 minutes Heath a cross from Sim was met by Lemon at the back post and Heath felt his effort clearly hit the hand of an EG defender, but the referee waved away the Heath appeals and the game remained 1-0.Heath continued to press without creating any clear chances – then on 85 minutes a rare attack by EG down the left resulted in a throw.

Heath complained that the EG player trying to launch the ball into the Heath 18-yard box left the ground and whilst Heath were appealing for the ‘blatant’ foul throw, the ball fell to Dacruz on the edge of the area and his effort crept in at the back post to give East Grinstead a leveller – against the run of play and down to 10 men.Heath threw everything at it for the last five minutes but were unable to find the way past the excellent EG keeper.

MoM for Heath was Kyle Sim

Heath boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “I am really disappointed at only picking up a point here, we did more than enough to get the three points but again it’s small margins that cost us. But with two wins, two draws and our only loss against high flyers Sittingbourne in the past five games we are going okay at the moment.”

Heath: Hadfield, Achempong, Sim, Bromage, Brackpool, Penfold, Evans, Lemon (Lindsey 85), Waddingham (Buchanan 70), Aubrey, Doughty (Berry 67).

Eastbourne Town 0 Horsham Women 4

Sussex Women’s League

The Hornetswon well at Eastbourne- and the results puts them in a great position to move up the SCWGFL Premier Division.

Horsham looked fresh and confident during their warm-up as new keeper Lucy Apps was put through her paces. She arrives with great experience and has recently played in the US College Soccer set-up.

Eastbourne started the game fairly well. The first half was cagey and both teams had opportunities.

The powerful Bryony Irvine got control of the ball and scored a lovely goal midway through the first period to put the away team one up.

Horsham’s defence looked strong and well managed by centre back and assistant manager Karen Bridgewater.

Manager Steve McGrane sent the team out for the second half with instructions to finish the game off.

They didn’t let him down and came out all guns blazing. Irvine scored again to put Horsham two up. She is having a fantastic season and has plenty more to give.Eastbourne Town didn’t give up and that’s great credit to the team and their manager Rick Tate.

One of Horsham’s most consistent players, Jordan Lucas, made her way forward from midfield to make it 3-0.

Irvine completed her hat-trick with 20 minutes left, getting on the end of a good move and finishing it.

Boss McGrane said: “It was a very professional away performance.”

Irvine said: “It was a great team performance and gives us great confidence.”

Next up for the Hornets is a cup tie away to Worthing Town.

AFC Ringmer U18s 1 Roffey U18s 5

Roffey were made to work hard for this league win but eventually overcame AFC Ringmer 5-1 to claim all the points.

Despite being second best for much of the first half Roffey surprisingly led 2-0 at the break. A Mason Saunders penalty after Lucas Potter was fouled in the box was followed by Bailey Shorey heading home a Roffey corner. The visitors had their keeper Watson-Price to thank for two great saves

A poor start to the second half saw the hosts pull it back to 2-1 and Roffey had to weather the storm before putting the game to bed.

