This time last year, Eastbourne Town were taking their first steps along the path to a complete rebuild under new manager Jude Macdonald.

Fast forward 12 months, a full season under their belts and they’re bringing back the firepower.

First through the door as Town start to build up to the new SCFL premier division campaign was 20-year-old midfielder, George Cook.

He is a player who was on the recruitment radar of Macdonald’s coaching team just two games into the last campaign when the former Town youth player rifled a left-footed strike home for AFC Uckfield Town against his former employers in a 1-1 draw at the Saffrons.

George Cook, left, and Evan Archibald | Pictures by Josh Claxton

The Town faithful will certainly be hoping for similar moments of magic when he pulls on the yellow and blue in August.

Just when the sun started to set on a sun-drenched Saffrons Sports Park late last week, signing number two was unveiled.

Evan Archibald makes his return five years since his last appearance for the club, joining from SCFL premier rivals Bexhill United.

Archibald ticks the box of a true out-and-out number nine, something Macdonald was keen to add after struggling to find one last season.

The prolific striker brings with him a wealth of goals, racking up 72 in 97 appearances for Bexhill – and 63 in 111 appearances for Eastbourne Town.

With last season's goal of the season winner, James Waters, leaving for Peacehaven, news of the two new recruits has been welcomed with sheer delight by Town supporters.

There was plenty of talk about two new signings before Waters' departure, so could there be a third summer signing added to the ranks before the new season?

