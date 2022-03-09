Corinthian-Casuals v Bognor - the match in pictures

The 0-0 draw kept Bognor 11th in the table, still some way off the play-off picture which now looks beyond them. See pictures from the draw by Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.
1.
Images from the Rocks' 0-0 Isthmian premier division draw away to Corinthian-Casuals / Pictures: Trevor Staff
2.
Images from the Rocks' 0-0 Isthmian premier division draw away to Corinthian-Casuals / Pictures: Trevor Staff
3.
Images from the Rocks' 0-0 Isthmian premier division draw away to Corinthian-Casuals / Pictures: Trevor Staff
4.
Images from the Rocks' 0-0 Isthmian premier division draw away to Corinthian-Casuals / Pictures: Trevor Staff