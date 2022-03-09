Images from the Rocks' 0-0 Isthmian premier division draw away to Corinthian-Casuals / Pictures: Trevor Staff

Corinthian-Casuals v Bognor - the match in pictures

It was honours even when the Rocks visited Corinthian Casuals in the Isthmian premier division on Tuesday.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 7:10 pm

The 0-0 draw kept Bognor 11th in the table, still some way off the play-off picture which now looks beyond them. See pictures from the draw by Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

