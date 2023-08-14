Could Crawley Town be on their way back to the dizzy heights of League One yet again? You have to dream - opinion

A point away to a team expected to be up there for promotion come May, would be classed as a good result usually.

But such was the dominance of Scott Lindsey’s Reds on Saturday at Salford City, that to the squad and gaffer it felt like two points dropped.

Crawley created numerous chances especially in the first half with both cross bar and post coming to Salford’s rescue time and time again.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for the Reds, who were unfortunate to be knocked out of the League Cup at League One Exeter City last week.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey applauds the fans after the opening day victory against Bradford City. Picture: Eva Gilbert

After leading 1-0 with a very much second string side, only to concede two late goals in Devon to bow out at the first hurdle.But they bounced back superbly in Manchester at the weekend to take four points from a possible six which leaves the Reds sitting pretty in sixth place in the table.

It might be early days yet, but the way the team have gelled so far is very encouraging.With two home games coming up this week against Mk Dons and Gillingham it would be hugely impressive to keep the unbeaten run going, and make a huge statement to the rest of the teams in the league, who had written little Crawley off once again.It’s eleven years ago since a 3-0 opening day victory against Scunthorpe Utd sent Crawley Town to the top of League One. Could we be on our way back to the dizzy heights of League One yet again.You have to dream!