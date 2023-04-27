Crawley Town could come face-to-face with five-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale next season after Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds doubled down on his ambitious attempt to sign the retired Wales legend.

The Red Dragons secured promotion back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years following Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham co-owner and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney shared a video of Bale congratulating the north Wales outfit on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Southampton hero said: “Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you are doing at Wrexham.”

McElhenney responded to the video, which has been viewed almost 10 million times, on Tuesday. He said: “Hey @GarethBale11 let's play golf, where I totally won't spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bale replied: “Depends what course...”. The 33-year-old also tagged St Andrews’ golf course in Scotland in his post.

This prompted Deadpool star Reynolds to reply: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

Reynolds then replied to his own tweet with: “Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town could come face-to-face with five-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale next season after Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds doubled down on his ambitious attempt to sign the retired Wales legend. Picture by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There has yet to be a response from Bale, who officially announced his retirement from professional football in January.

Wales’ all-time leading appearance maker and goal scorer called time on his career despite only signing for MLS club LAFC in June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley, meanwhile, have yet to confirm their place alongside Wrexham in League Two for next season.