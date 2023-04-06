Adam Hinshelwood hopes a blank weekend will have left his Worthing troops refreshed and ready for the final push for play-off and county cup glory.

Although the Rebels boss was frutrated last weekend’s National South visit to Farnborough was rained off, he believes the extra rest time between games may work in their favour as they enter a hectic three weeks of action.

Worthing have six league games to play and their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final between now and Saturday, April 29 – which means seven matches in 23 days.

That packed programme starts with tomorrow’s home clash with Concord (3pm) and Easter Monday’s visit to Cheshunt.

Adam Hinshelwood with the Worthing FC fans - who he says have a big part to play in the club's hectic end of season | Picture: Mike Gunn

One player happy to see last weekend’s game postponed was striker Ollie Pearce, who is recovering from a broken toe and may even be fit to play tomorrow.

Hinshelwood said: “It was frustrating but the weather’s one thing we can’t affect, and we’ll concentrate on the things we can.

"It’s given us this week to have two good training sessions ahead of the Easter period, which is going to be vital and which could shake up a lot of issues in the league.

"If we can pick up points against Concord and Cheshunt, we’ll be in a great position for the final four games. And the players deserve credit for getting us to this stage of the season with so much to play for.

"We have a lot of fixtures to play in the next three weeks, which may not be ideal but we’ll use the squad and manage it as well as we can. It should be an exciting time.”

Hinshelwood said he’d love to see an even bigger crowd in Woodside Road tomorrow than the 1,648 who watched them win at home to Havant.

"The fans have been brilliant all season, and have been there in huge numbers, and we know they’ll be with us in these final few games,” he said.

