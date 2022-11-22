It was a frustrating day at the office for Crawley Town as they drew 0-0 with Gillingham in League Two.

In a clash between two sides precariously close to the bottom-of-the-table, neither side looked like scoring and looked short of confidence up front.

Here is how journalist student Jordan Grainger rated the Reds.

Ellery Balcombe: 6 – A quiet game for the man in goal with Gillingham creating very little chances that threatened him. Came up with one big save to prevent a close-range chance but other than that not had much to do. He will be happy to take the clean sheet home.

Crawley defender Joel Lynch was named sponsors' man-of-the-match in the 0-0 draw against Gillingham. Photo: Cory Pickford

Nick Tsaroulla: 7 – Ran up and down the left flank all ninety and was a major part to the majority of the Crawley chances in the game. A good performance from him yet again. Only thing missing was the final ball.

Joel Lynch: 8 – Another defensively solid performance from Lynch who has looked good throughout. Aerially superb as always and a key part to the Reds clean sheet with the amount of quality tackles he made. Brilliant.

Tony Craig: 7 – Come in to replace the suspended Ludwig Francillette and make his 700th career appearance. He has done an outstanding job in defence as well. Looked incredibly solid throughout the game and was a true leader for the team. The loudest man on the pitch throughout. A very solid performance.

George Francomb: 6 – Has looked good at times but poor at others. Made an improvement in the second half but not a great display by any means.

Teddy Jenks: 6 – A frustrating day for the Crawley midfield who looked poor. Jenks didn’t really get into the game at all and was subbed off early in the second half. Frustrating for the Brighton loanee. Replaced by James Tilley.

Jake Hessenthaler: 5 – Had a very frustrating day today on the midfield failing to help create many chances for Crawley. Defensively it wasn’t bad but an overall performance that wasn’t great by any stretch of the imagination.

Jack Powell: 6 – Not a bad performance – was probably the best of the starting midfielders – but it was certainly not a performance to write home about for him.

Tom Nichols: 5 – A poor one from the man Crawley fans have grown to expect so much from. Not really involved as much as he would have liked, I’m sure, but when he was involved it was a string of poor passes and missed opportunities. Replaced by Aramide Oteh.

Ashley Nadesan: 6 – Did all he could with the chances he was provided with which wasn’t much. Not an awful game but would have wanted a goal to come away with.

Dom Telford: 5 – Another player that had a very quiet game today. Didn’t do anything of note really throughout the game with Crawley struggling to create any real chances. Replaced by Tom Fellows

Substitutions

James Tilley: 6 – Came on and did his job. He looked bright in the midfield and like he could impact the game more than any other player on the pitch for Crawley. A good display from the substitute.

Aramide Oteh: 6 – Came on looking to provide Crawley a winning goal and couldn’t break down the Gillingham defence. Looked good when he was running towards goal and got into some decent positions but was unable to do much more than that.