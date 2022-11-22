Crawley Town’s goalless draw has earned interim manager Lewis Young a successive clean sheet at home as Tony Craig reached a career milestone.

The Reds failed to return to winning form in the league after they failed to convert any of their eight shot against regelation bound Gillingham.

Crawley have however kept their second clean sheet in three league games and have only lost one of their seven league games under Young.

Tony Craig made his 700th career appearance for Crawley against Gillingham whilst stepping in for the suspended Ludwig Francillette. After signing for the Reds in the summer of 2020, the former Millwall captain has been a strong leader under numerous managers. Against the Gills, Craig shone in a defensive paring with Joel Lynch.

Crawley Town defender Tony Craig is making his 700th career appearance. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gillingham’s best chance came when Joe Gbode missed a point-blank strike in Crawley’s penalty area in the 41st minute. Had the winger connected with the shot, he could’ve lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The Gils travelled to Crawley Town with four losses in their last four league games under Neil Harris. With constant calls for penalties from the packed out away stand, the travellers were unlucky not to pick up their first three points since October 1st. They now remain in 23rd with two wins from 19 games.

Crawley started their attacking trio of Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols and Dom Telford for the third successive league game. At full-time, the Reds had failed to trouble Gillingham’s goalkeeper Jake Turner. Meanwhile, Nick Tsaroulla from left-back looked the most threatening outlet.

After 65 minutes, Telford and Nichols were replaced by Aramide Oteh and West Bromwich Albion loanee Tom Fellows. Ashley Nadesan, who’s scored five league goals under Young remained on the pitch.

Ellery Balcombe made a great save in the 63rd minute when Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe had a strong chance in the Reds penalty area. Balcombe, who’s seemed to have become Young’s first choice since returning from injury, was instrumental in keeping the Gils at bay.