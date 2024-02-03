Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today’s clash at The Broadfield Stadium started slow, with The Reds having most of the ball. Morecambe nearly took the lead when they crafted the first real chance of the game, but Corey Addai saved well to deny David Tutonda from inside the area.

Crawley finally managed to find a lead in the 17th minute when Adam Campbell passed to Harry Forster outside the left side of the Morecambe box, Forster took a touch and snuck a low finish into the bottom corner.

Crawley Town should’ve doubled their lead with chances falling for both Nick Tsaroulla and Forster, but neither could finish.

Goal scorer Harry Forster gives chase against Morecambe at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The Shrimps equalised in the 35th minute through Barrow loanee Gerard Garner. Tutonda had evaded Tsaroulla and managed to find the striker in the box, who flicked past Addai from close range.

Garner thought he had found a first half lead for the visitors but was denied by the offside flag, who had spotted a Morecambe player offside in the build-up to the goal.

Despite seeing a lot of the ball, the second half wasn’t a Crawley Town’s best performance, Morecambe peppered Addai in goal with Garner being the focal point.

Addai denied a number of chances throughout the half, notably an effort early on from Garner, who had an effort stopped from 12 yards out.

Morecambe had another goal disallowed, this time Jacob Bedeau’s headed goal was chalked off because Farrend Rawson had found himself in an offside position.

Crawley spurned a few chances in the second half, between Morecambe’s onslaughts. Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi linked up well on the edge of the Morecambe box, trying to inject some urgency into the Red’s, but Rawson’s block denied them. Then Adam Campbell had a good effort off the back of a smart first time pass from Liam Kelly.

Unfortunately for the Red’s, Garner finally found his second goal of the game in the 84th minute to put the away side ahead. He twisted and turned around Dion Conroy, found a yard of space in the box and wrapped a left footed effort past Addai in the Crawley Town goal.

Crawley were unable to find an opportunity to level the match and Morecambe were able to see out the win and leapfrog The Reds in the League Two table.