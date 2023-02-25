Crawley Town stay in the relegation zone after their heaviest home defeat of the season against high-flying Carlisle United.

Boos at half-time set the tone as struggling Crawley Town slumped to a 5-1 home defeat against Carlisle United in League Two. Photo: Cory Pickford

Boos at half-time set the tone as struggling Crawley slumped to a 5-1 home defeat in League Two this afternoon (Saturday, February 25).

The hapless hosts had a chance to take the lead through Ashley Nadesan but were soon dismantled by a team fighting for automatic promotion from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Simpson's side went into the game as the joint highest scorers in the league and the game was over at half-time after goals from Joel Senior, Omari Patrick, Owen Moxon and Morgan Feeney.

There were boos from discontent home fans at half-time as some chose to leave early.

The supporters that remained were given something to cheer about when first-half substitute Aramide Oteh tapped in from close range, assisted by Nick Tsaroulla.

But any hopes of a miraculous comeback were ended when Jon Mellish scored after a goalmouth scramble to make it 5-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle had chances to extend their lead even further but Crawley managed to find a late consolation goal – Dom Telford finding the net from close range after good wing play by Gordon.

It was too little, too late in terms of the scoreline and it remained an awful afternoon for the Reds, who stay second from bottom. They do still have four games in hand on 22nd-placed Hartlepool, who move two points clear after rescuing a dramatic 3-3 draw at home to Walsall this afternoon.

Carlisle, meanwhile, move up into second place – 13 points behind league leaders Leyton Orient.

Crawley: Schofield, Francillette (Oteh 29), Conroy, Lynch, Gordon, Tsaroulla, Roles (Khaleel 58), Powell (Mason 90), Fellows, Telford, Nadesan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Mason, Ransom, Addai, Spong, Ogungbo

Carlisle: Holy, Senior (Whelan 82), Feeney, Huntington, Mellish, Armer, Moxon (Harris 74), Guy, McCalmont (Gibson 74), Patrick (Gordon 67), Garner (Dennis 67)