Crawley-based Optime Group announces sponsorship of Salford City Football Club

Optime Group, a West Sussex leading provider of recruitment services for UK airport operators, is pleased to announce its new sponsorship of Salford City Football Club (FC).

This partnership underscores Optime’s commitment to supporting the local community in the northwest of England after the company opened a permanent office at Manchester Airport last year.

Optime Group’s expansion into the Manchester area in March 2023 was a strategic move as it had been staffing both Manchester and Liverpool airports for several years prior. This has enabled the company to better serve airport operators based at airports in the northwest.

Head Coach Karl Robinson.

The decision to sponsor Salford City FC is a natural extension of Optime’s commitment to the local community. Salford City FC, currently competing in League Two, has a proud history dating back to its founding as Salford Central in 1940.

The club's ownership further strengthens the connections with the community and football heritage. This summer, former Manchester United captain and ex-England player Gary Neville became the majority owner of Salford City FC, holding a 50% stake.

The remainder of the club’s ownership is evenly distributed among other Manchester United legends: Phil Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and finally Ryan Giggs. This group of footballing icons, also known as the Class of ‘92, brings considerable experience and passion for the game, further elevating Salford City FC’s local influence.

Commenting on the new sponsorship, Nicky Butt, CEO at Salford City said: “We are delighted to welcome Optime to Salford City FC as a Club partner, and we look forward to working with them throughout the 2024-25 season and beyond.

“It is clear how aligned our standards are around equality, diversity and inclusion which gives us a great starting point, and we firmly believe that we can work together to continue supporting our community."

Supporting Salford City FC is an investment in the northwest community's social fabric. Football unites people from an array of backgrounds, encouraging a sense of belonging and shared identity.

By backing Salford City FC, Optime Group not only strengthens its local ties but also contributes to initiatives that promote inclusivity, teamwork, and community pride. This partnership is an opportunity to give back, bring people together and create a positive social impact.

With offices in Crawley, Bristol and Heathrow as well as Manchester, Optime Group recognises the importance of being actively present in all the communities where it operates; Salford City’s sponsorship is a reflection of Optime’s commitment to being a responsible and engaged corporation nationwide.

“We are excited to partner with Salford City FC and become a more active part of the northwest community,” said Anthony Young, Optime’s Co-Director.

“This sponsorship is the perfect way for Optime to connect and become more visible locally, as well as show support for a great football club that has a wonderful community behind it. Having long-standing ties with Manchester Airport, where we have recruited and supported local jobs, we are deeply committed to the region.

“We believe that by supporting Salford City FC, we are investing in a team with a promising season ahead but also in the people and the community that the club represents. We look forward to building a strong, meaningful relationship with both the club and its supporters."

Earlier this month, the Optime team were in attendance at Salford City FC’s home match against MK Dons, where Salford claimed a victory. The game provided a chance for the Optime team to witness the club's competitive spirit firsthand and a valuable opportunity to connect with the local community they proudly support.

Established in 2016, Optime Group has grown to become a key player in the aviation recruitment industry, deploying thousands of airside-compliant workers at most major airports in the UK. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, Optime Group was founded by experts with comprehensive industry experience in airport operations.

The company is known for its unique approach to temporary recruitment solutions, focusing on quality, compatibility, and long-term success. Unlike traditional recruitment metrics that emphasise the volume of placements, Optime's success is measured by customer service scores and low attrition rates, ensuring that both clients and candidates have a positive and rewarding experience.

Through this sponsorship, Optime is aiming to integrate into the local community providing support and engagement with initiatives that matter most to the people of Salford and the wider region.