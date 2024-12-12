Crawley Borough Council has responded to calls for them to ‘present proposals’ to for the construction of a permanent East Stand structure at Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium.

The Crawley Town Supporter’s Alliance (CTSA) made a statement following the postponement of the Reds game against Stevenage last Saturday.

Storm Darragh caused chaos in the UK on Saturday including causing sporting fixtures at the highest level to be called off but safety concerns at the Broadfield Stadium, which is owned by the council, were to be the main reason for the game to be called off. A club statement read: “The difficult decision has been made in the interest of supporter safety at Broadfield Stadium, as the forecast only worsens in the hours leading up to kick-off. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning and are urging people not to travel unless necessary.

“Owing to the temporary nature of the East Stand, which is due to hold close to 1000 spectators this afternoon, the safety team at the club, alongside the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL have decided that the risk of potential structural damage is too significant to ignore.”

And in response, the CTSA made a statement calling for the council to take action. The statement said: “It is our understanding that the temporary nature of the East Stand structure, along with its associated safety concerns, was a significant factor in the decision to postpone Saturday’s match due to the risks posed by the weather conditions.

“In light of these concerns, the CTSA is of the opinion that the East Stand does not reflect the standards reasonably expected of a professional football club competing in the third tier of the world’s most prestigious football league system.

“As a result, the CTSA intends to initiate discussions with Crawley Borough Council, in their capacity as the landlord of Broadfield Stadium, to urge them to present proposals to Crawley Town Football Club for the construction of a permanent East Stand structure at the earliest opportunity.

“We will keep our members informed of any updates as this matter progresses.”

The temporary East Stand at the Broadfield Stadium - home of Crawley Town Football Club | Picture: Mark Dunford

We contacted Crawley Borough Council for a response to this call from the CTSA. A spokesperson said: "The construction of the East Stand was led by Crawley Town Football Club, with much of the funding provided from the Football Foundation. The Council's role was landlord and planning approval. Design development, funding and contractor appointments were all undertaken by the Club.

“Any proposals to changes to the stands would be a commercial decision for Crawley Town Football Club. As landlord we would of course consider any such proposals.”

In June, Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson said WAGMI United are ‘not miles part on the price’ on buying the Broadfield Stadium from Crawley Borough Council. In an interview with The Athletic, Johnson revealed talks have been 'positive and amiable'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ as they look to take control of the ground.

He said at the time: “We’re not miles apart on the price and they understand the value of having a thriving football club in the town. Talks have been positive and amiable. We’ll get something sorted.”