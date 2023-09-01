Crawley footballer determined to get back in England squad

Thomas Page is more determined than ever to get back into the England squad after missing out on selection for the Cerebral Palsy European Championships.

The 22-year-old from Crawley was omitted from the squad for June’s competition in Portugal, watching on from home as his England teammates went all the way to the final.

That snub seems to have brought out the best in Page though and after a summer of intense training, he is ready to hit the new season running.

He said: “I have trained a lot this summer and bought some more equipment stuff for me, I just tried to help myself keep getting better.

“It has been good, I am looking forward to the new season now, looking forward to re-cementing myself with the seniors and look towards the World Cup.

“The first camp is in September, so hopefully I get selected for that.

“We will likely have some games around winter time, just to see what is going on, so hopefully I can get myself back in there ahead of the summer.”

Page is one of 50 athletes supported by a partnership between SportsAid and Pitching In, a multi-million-pound grassroots sport investment programme established by Entain, owners of Ladbrokes and Coral.

And having taken on advice given by coaching staff to improve, he is on a mission to make this season a better one than the last.

“It was a bit of a snub not making it to the Euros, I did think I had a chance of being selected,” he added.

“My performance slipped in one game and it cost me, but it just goes to show that you have got to be fit and you have got to be training properly all year.

“I want it more now, it has made me more determined than ever.

"I am more happy to push myself and I want to be better than I was last year, which means being a better player.

“The advice I have been given is a lot of fitness and being more attacking, so it is just working on that.

“I went very defensive last year and I need to change my game again and adapt my abilities.”

Ahead of the new season, Page has the opportunity to achieve a lifelong dream and play in the World Cup in Spain, which he will do everything in his power to be involved in.

“Next May is the next big one, the World Cup, so that is the one everyone wants to be involved in,” continued Page.

“It is the next big stepping stone really to see where we are at.

"I am hoping to get back into the form they were expecting me to be in during the Euros and get back to where I was before.

“It has been my dream since I was little, it would mean everything to be able to go.

"I will give it my all."