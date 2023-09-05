Crawley came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against League One Charlton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (September 5).

The game gave a number of squad players a chance to impress, as Crawley fielded a young team, with an average age of 22.4. Only Harry Ransom and Harry Forster kept their place in the team after the 3-3 draw at Stockport.

The Reds came straight out of the blocks and Forster found the net with a confident finish after just 40 seconds.

Miles Leaburn was left unmarked to head in an equaliser after 23 minutes and, three minutes later, Charlton took the lead when Tyreece Campbell was given far too much space to find the bottom corner.

Klaidi Lolos was named sponsors' man of the match against Charlton. Picture by Eva Gilbert

It was a bad few minutes for Scott Lindsey’s side, who looked out of sorts for much of the first half but found an unlikely equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Klaidi Lolos smartly headed in Ronan Darcy’s cross.

The Addicks retook the lead 12 minutes after the restart thanks to stunning strike from George Dobson.

Crawley responded well and found a deserved equaliser on the 70th minute when substitute Nick Tsaroulla found the roof of the net via a deflection.

The Reds turned the game on its head once again – and in fine style – when one of the top performers Rafiq Khaleel fired an inch perfect shot into the top corner from a tight angle with ten minutes remaining.

The goal – the 14th scored in Crawley’s last two games – proved to be the winner as the hosts held on for the three points which takes them temporarily top of Group J.

Here’s how we rated the Crawley players:

Luca Ashby-Hammond: 7 - The 22-year-old Fulham loanee made some great saves late on to preserve Crawley’s lead. Can't be blamed for Charlton's goals, especially third one.

Joy Mukena: 6 - Part of a shaky defence in the first half but grew into the game as Crawley tightened things up

Tobi Omole: 6 - Didn’t cover himself in glory and was involved in an argument with Travis Johnson when he should have been focused on the cross which led to an equaliser. Improved in the second half and supported the midfield well. Booked.

Harry Ransom: 6 - Only player to start every game this season in all competitions. Perhaps showing some fatigue with a couple of dodgy passes. A couple of important tackles. Taken off at half-time

Travis Johnson: 6 - Playing in unfamiliar defensive midfield role and struggled in the first-half. At the centre of in-fighting with Omole. Grew into the game. Crunching tackle earned applause from the fans

Ronan Darcy: 6 - The former Swindon Town midfielder was quiet before providing a nice assist for Lolos. Was subbed at the interval.

Jack Roles: 8 - Good performance from the joint most senior player in the team (24). It was his good work that led to the opening goal, having a shot blocked after a good run. Had some nice touches and regular found space in attacking areas. A superb ball to the back post but no one on the end of it - was begging to be tapped in

Rafiq Khaleel: 8 - Dictated play as a deep lying midfielder. Confident passing. Floated a lovely ball forward which nearly led to a goal. Tried his luck from distance. Good link up play. Looked to be struggling with cramp before suddenly firing a fantastic finish into the top corner for 4-3 to cap off a great night for the 20-year-old.

Kamarai Swyer: 7 - A mostly tidy performance from the 20-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from West Ham United. Very good moments with some lovely passing and switches of play. Linked up well with teammates as Crawley impressed in attacking areas. Sometimes caught out of position.

Harry Forster: 7 - Cracking finish into the bottom corner after just 40 seconds for his first Crawley goal. Made some important challenges and tracked back well but was beaten too easily on one occasion. Replaced at half-time.

Klaidi Lolos: 9 – Superb. He looked a silky player out there. First sign of his flair was a clever backheel saved by the keeper. The striker then got on the scoresheet with a great header on the brink of half-time. Carried on making a nuisance of himself after the break and nearly made it 4-3 after a good run. Provided the assist for Khaleel’s winner after some good hold-up play. Named sponsors’ man of the match.

Substitutes:

Will Wright: 7 – Came on at half-time and brought some much needed experience to the team, as the Reds tightened things up at the back

Liam Kelly - 7 - Nice assist for Tsaroulla as two substitutes combined. Another lovely pass to Roles nearly led to a goal. Good impact.