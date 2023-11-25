Crawley player ratings vs Harrogate: 8s for Fulham loanee, 'classy' midfielder and substitute who was 'difference maker'

Crawley Town sealed their third home win in a row, in all competitions, in a hard-fought battle with Harrogate Town.

Goals from Ben Gladwin and Klaidi Lolos were enough for the Reds to take all three points, as they defeated a stubborn Harrogate 2-1.

In a cagey affair, the hosts took the lead after 23 minutes – with captain Gladwin finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

The Reds had chances to add to their lead but lacked some intensity and were made to pay when Jack Muldoon headed in an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Crawley Town sealed their third home win in a row, in all competitions, in a hard-fought battle with Harrogate Town. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

The second half lacked quality for large periods but Crawley managed to find a winner through Lolos, who was in the right place at the right time to find the net from a corner.

Scott Lindsey’s side couldn’t find a third goal – making the last few minutes nervy – but managed to seal their third consecutive home win.

Here’s how we rated the Crawley players:

Luca Ashby-Hammond – 8: The Fulham loanee is now the first choice keeper for the Reds. Pulled off a superb save to deny Jack Muldoon in the first-half but couldn’t have done much to stop the forward’s goal. Great save on the 85th minute to preserve Crawley’s lead. Assured performance

Crawley captain Ben Gladwin opened the scoring against Harrogate Town. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Kellan Gordon – 7: Defended well in a centre back position, as Crawley dealt with the absence of Dion Conroy and Will Wright. Lindsey said it was a ‘gamble’ that paid off, with the defender supporting the attack too. Nearly had an assist when his cross was headed onto the post by Danilo Orsi.

Laurence Maguire – 7: Some good blocks, throwing himself at shots and standing tall. An excellent sliding block to clear the danger was a stand-out moment. Lindsey revealed post match that Maguire was ill but the defender soldiered on to help his team.

Jay Williams – 7: Thankfully okay to carry on after a nasty fall early doors. Defended well Booked

Nick Tsaroulla – 6: Quiet performance, by his standards. Wanted a penalty after going down in the box but nothing given – sparking fury from the home fans. Everyone expected a goal when the ball felt to him in acres of space but his effort was brilliantly saved

Crawley forward Klaidi Lolos scored the winner against Harrogate Town. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Ben Gladwin – 8: The captain’s classy finish from outside the box opened the scoring after 23 minutes. Operated in a more defensive role than he’s used to but did his jobs well. Suffered from cramp late on, which showed hard he worked.

Liam Kelly – 6: Not Kelly’s best performance for Crawley. Guilty of a few sloppy passes. Some good moments in the game. Booked

Ronan Darcy – 5: Back in the starting XL and was quiet in the game. Lost the ball in good crossing position and then scuffed a pass straight to an opposition player. Things were not going his way before he was subbed off just before the hour mark

Klaidi Lolos – 7: Was quiet for large periods with a couple of long range efforts but he came to life in last third of the game. In the right place, at the right time to score the winner. The fans enjoyed his hard but fair tackle late on. Clever pass but no one on the same wavelength to kill the game

Danilo Orsi – 6: Had a big early chance but the defender did well to stop him getting a clean shot off. Great header onto the post, so unlucky. Some impressive hold-up play in the game and was denied by superb save in injury-time.

Adam Campbell – 6: Looking to drive Crawley forward, picking the ball up in deep areas. Provided assist for the opening goal. Given warm applause as has replaced by Travis Johnson

Subs:

Ade Adeyemo – 8: He didn’t get a goal contribution but he was the difference maker. He was lively as soon he came on, trying to get on the ball. Good tracking back. Dangerous cross nearly led to a goal. Excellent touch in injury-time. Booked