Crawley Town stayed unbeaten, and moved into the League Two top three, with an impressive 2-1 victory over MK Dons this evening (Tuesday, August 15).

Nick Tsaroulla opened the scoring for Crawley against MK Dons. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

Crawley made an encouraging start to the game, putting MK Dons under some sustained pressure – and had a strong penalty shout turned away when Dion Conroy went down in the box.

The hosts took the lead when star man Nick Tsaroulla found the top corner from a tight angle after a fine pass by Liam Kelly.

MK Dons, who were relegated from League One last season, responded well and found an equaliser after Dion Conroy’s poor pass out from the back was intercepted and Corey Addai somehow let Mo Eisa’s shot slip under him.

The visitors looked the team most likely to take the lead but the half-time whistle came at a good time for Crawley to re-group.

That they did and Scott Lindsey’s side retook the lead seven minutes after the restart. It was a superb team move, involving Dom Telford and substitute Adam Campbell, finished by Danilo Orsi in expert style.

Crawley held on for a very impressive three points in front of a raucous crowd as they stay unbeaten after three games and move to third in the table. Here’s how we rated the players:

Corey Addai - 6: Let the ball slip under him for 1-1, which was an awful goal to concede. Thankfully it didn’t prove costly in the end and he was solid otherwise

Will Wright - 7: The set piece specialist has made a great start to life at Crawley. Apart from a couple of dodgy moments, he looked comfortable on the ball and solid defensively. A wicked free-kick was headed onto the bar by Jay Williams in the second half.

Dion Conroy - 6: Bad error led to MK Dons’ goal but he recovered well to help Crawley win the game. Made a couple of crucial tackles and interceptions. Wanted a penalty in the first half after seemingly being hauled to the ground. Fans left furious that it wasn't given.

Harry Ransom - 7: Battled hard and contributed to a solid defensive showing. A bit shaky at times in the first half but improved as the game went on.

Kellan Gordon - 6: Worked hard with some dangerous attacking runs. Taken off with an injury early in the second half

Jay Williams - 7: No nonsense player who breaks up play well. Cracking header onto the bar which was so unlucky.

Liam Kelly - 7: Kept things ticking nicely. An excellent effort forced a save from the keeper in the first half before he provided a lovely assist for Tsaroulla. Solid in the second half

Nick Tsaroulla - 8: What a player. Crawley must keep hold of him this summer. His goal was sheer class as he waited for the perfect time to fire an effort into the top corner. Showed his quality on the ball throughout and did some good defensive work too. Forced the keeper into a good save after a great run and powerful strike

Ronan Darcy - 7: Very busy and looked comfortable on the ball. Just lacking that final pass but his energy was crucial in helping Crawley to keep the pressure on. Warmly applauded by the fans for his efforts as he left the pitch late on

Dom Telford - 7: Involved in both goals. Did well in build up to opening goal and a superb touch set up the second goal. A good night’s work before being taken off early in the second half

Danilo Orsi - 8: The sponsors’ man of the match. Came to life in the second half after a quiet first 45 minutes but he did well in the build up to opening goal. His finish into the bottom corner for 2-1 was a proper's striker goal after a superb team move. His chant is already a popular one among the fans. Had chance to seal the game but his shot was too close to the keeper.

Subs:

Adam Campbell - 8: Instant impact after replacing Kellan Gordon, exchanging passes with Telford in the build-up to Orsi's goal. Made a real nuisance of himself. Cracking long range effort nearly made it 3-1 – some fans thought it was in. Sensational touch but shot into the side netting in injury-time.

Klaidi Lolos - 7: Won a free kick with powerful run just seconds after coming on. Dragged a shot wide from distance, doesn’t seem to be short of confidence. Picked out the right pass to Orsi late on but striker denied by keeper