Crawley player ratings vs Notts County: 8s galore as relentless Crawley secure superb comeback

The Reds had 31 shots on goal in an attacking masterclass and it is a mystery how they didn’t win the game by more goals.

The hosts were in form coming into the game – with four wins in the last five games – and that was clear for all to see. The visitors, by contrast, were on a four-game losing streak.

However, it was Notts County who took the lead on the counter attack with Sam Austin taking advantage of some slack defending.

Ade Adeyemo scored the winning goal for Crawley against Notts County. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

The Reds were relentless in their quest to equalise, with everything going through Kellan Gordon, who somehow didn’t have an at least an assist to his name.

There was a lull after the break but Scott Lindsey reacted by bringing on Jack Roles and Jeremy Kelly – and they made a huge difference.

However, the key turning point was the red card shown to Scott Robertson after a foul on Danilo Orsi earned him a second booking.

The Reds made their extra man count with Klaidi Lolos and substitute Ade Adeyemo both finding the net to send the home fans wild.

Kellan Gordon was superb for Crawley Town. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

The Red Devils held on for a massive victory, which moves them up to ninth in League Two – just two points below the play-off zone, with two games in hand on seventh-placed Wimbledon.

Corey Addai – 7: Apart from the goal, which he had no chance of saving, the keeper had a quiet night. Stayed alert when he needed to.

Kellan Gordon – 8: Early booking but that didn’t deter him from a sensational first-half performance. The full-back followed up on a brilliant second-half display at Harrogate. I lost count of how many crosses he put into the box – most of them dangerous too. It must have been a record for one half of football. I saw him exclaim after one of his many blocked crosses “How many?!” Gordon also had an eye for goal and was unlucky not to score. Pulled out a beautiful flick and looked full of confidence. His impact faded in the second half and was replaced by Ade Adeyemo for final 15 minutes. Given a standing ovation as he left the field.

Harry Ransom – 6: Switched off for the goal but that was his only mishap. Replaced at half-time by Lawrence Maguire – hopefully he didn’t pick up an injury.

Joy Mukena – 8: Calm and composed on the ball. Cynical foul early in the second half. Diving header saved as the Reds pushed for an equaliser. Vital last ditch block at 2-1.

Jay Williams – 8: Solid at the back. A couple of brilliant long passes.

Will Wright – 7: Did his jobs well. Was an attacking threat at times too.

Harry Forster – 8: Good defensive challenges. A workhorse for the hosts. Very harshly booked to the fury of the home fans. Couldn’t control a brilliant pass from Williams in a promising position. Classy assist for Lolos. Replaced by Nick Tsaroulla.

Ronan Darcy – 7: Some nice footwork and link up play. Tireless performance.

Klaidi Lolos – 8: Huge early chance to open the scoring – perhaps should have done better. So close to equalising with a strike which cannoned off the crossbar. After a lull, he sparked back into life late on. Had two shots saved in a flurry of chances before he showed great composure to finally level the scoring for Crawley with ten minutes remaining. Won the corner which led to the winner. Got back to defend the lead.

Adam Campbell – 7: Energetic display. Looking to link up with Lolos. Nice pass but fellow forward was offside. Ballooned a shot over the bar. Powerful strike well saved. Curled a decent effort wide. Replaced by Jeremy Kelly on the hour mark.

Danilo Orsi – 6: Couldn’t connect with a header from Gordon cross when the striker looked destined to score. Quiet in the second half but working really hard to win the ball back for his team. Big chance to seal the win late on.

Substitutes:

Lawrence Maguire – 7: First game back after injury lay-off and looked a tad off the pace initially but settled down well to help his team seal a memorable win. Good to see him back.

Jack Roles – 8: Helped his team get back onto the front foot. Some positive passing in the midfield and a big factor behind the victory.

Jeremy Kelly – 7: Injected a bit of energy at a crucial time. Showed some lovely pieces of skill.

Ade Adeyemo – 8: Shot blocked as Crawley searched for a winner. Inch perfect finish into the bottom corner to send the home supporters wild. Close to an assist for Orsi.