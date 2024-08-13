Jack Roles scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Crawley earned a thrilling 4-2 win in their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Swindon Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Jack Roles scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Crawley earned a thrilling 4-2 win in their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Swindon Town.

A youthful Reds side dominated the first half and got the goal they deserved when Ade Adeyemo’s low driven shot from a tight angle squeezed in under Jack Bycroft in the Swindon goal.

Scott Lindsey – who was facing his former team – made two substitutes at half-time, with Junior Quitirna and Antony Papadopoulos replacing Jeremy Kelly and Panutche Camara.

Nothing changed in terms of the performance, with Crawley searching for the second goal.

Jack Roles provided it with a stunning long-range strike from 30 yards out which will surely be a goal-of-the-season contender.

However, League Two Swindon were undeterred against the League One hosts as they halved the deficit four minutes later. Nnamdi Ofoborh was the goalscorer – giving Joe Wollacott no chance with a fine finish.

Buoyed by that goal, Swindon threw men forward in search of an equaliser and they were awarded a penalty when Papadopoulos was adjudged to have touched the ball with his hand.

Up stepped former Crawley Town star Will Wright but he was brilliantly denied by Wollacott. The moment was celebrated like a goal by the home fans but they were soon silenced – as the resulting corner was headed home by substitute Harry Smith as Crawley’s defence was caught sleeping.

Swindon then took control of the game and forced Wollacott into two fine saves to keep the game level.

With the game edging towards penalties, Crawley hit Swindon on the counter attack and the ball fell to Roles once again on the edge of the box. The midfielder once again made no mistake with a precise strike into the corner of the goal to send the home fans wild once again.

With the visitors committing men forward in search for another equaliser – the Reds found a fourth goal. Rafiq Khaleel capped off a fine performance with a well-taken goal – which went in off the post.

Crawley comfortably sealed out victory in a thoroughly entertaining cup tie. Here’s how we rated the players:

Jojo Wollcacott – 8: Nothing to do in the first half but he got away with a miss-hit pass which made the fans nervous. Superb reaction save at 1-0. Quick off his line when needed. No chance with the first goal. Brilliant save to deny former Crawley boy Will Wight from the spot. Two big saves at 2-2.

Joy Mukena – 7: Led the side well in his first game as captain

Toby Mullarkey – 8: Great interception to stop a dangerous Swindon counter-attack. Really solid performance and good going forward.

Josh Flint – 8: What a signing he could prove to be. Won every header and was always an option. Solid defensively.

Cam Bragg – 7: An encouraging first Crawley appearance for the midfielder, on loan from Southampton. Put in some good tackles and protected the defence well

Max Anderson – 7: Lovely nutmeg to get himself out of danger. Some good long balls. Kept things ticking over nicely.

Jack Roles – 10: The former Tottenham man raised the roof when he made it 2-0 with a ridiculously good strike. Fans in front of me looked at each other in shock – their jaws fully dropped. It was a goal-of-the-season contender for sure. The goal to make it 3-2 was fantastic too. Plus he assisted the first goal. His manager described his performance as ‘outstanding’. Well worth the first ten rating of the season.

Panutche Camara – 7: Brilliant to see him back for his 120th Crawley appearance. Energetic. Showed glimpses of what he can do. Subbed at half-time

Jeremy Kelly – 8: Best player in the first-half. Brilliant run forward led to Khaleel shot. Did well in the build up to the goal. Good tackling in the middle of the park. Subbed at half-time – perhaps with the league in mind. Vital player for Scott Lindsey.

Rafiq Khaleel – 9: The best I’ve seen him play for Crawley. A superb pass to Roles for early chance. Powerful shot forced Jack Bycroft into a brilliant save. Plenty of pace on the right flank and making an nuisance of himself. Still lively in second half. Decent effort saved at near post. Couldn't quite find Quitirna during quick counter attack. Brilliant touch as he ran towards his own goal. Booked. Assisted Roles’ second goal before adding the icing on the cake to make it 4-2 with a fine finish – in off the post.

Ade Adeyemo - 8: Furthest forward for Crawley. A big chance to impress. Looping effort saved. Low driven shot squeezed under the keeper to open the scoring after 34 minutes. Similar goal to Junior Quitirna's goal at the weekend, where it looked like he had taken it too far wide. His pace and energy helped Crawley find the late goals.

Substitutes:

Junior Quitirna – 8: Exciting player. Pacey on the counter and crucial to Crawley’s win.

Antony Papadopoulos – 6: Gave away the penalty with a handball but recovered well to help seal the win.

Charlie Barker – 8: Brilliant run forward on the counter to get Crawley on the attack and it ultimately led to the winning goal.

Ronan Darcy – 7: Added energy when he came on