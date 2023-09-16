Crawley player ratings vs Tranmere: Super sub and flying wing-back land a 8/10 ratings

Here are the player ratings from Crawley’s 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, September 16.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronan Darcy, Nick Tsaroulla and Klaidi Lolos all found themselves on the score sheet this afternoon, which was enough to snatch all three points in their clash against Tranmere Rovers.

Starting Eleven:

Corey Addai – 6: The Red’s ‘keeper came off his line to some success and did deny a huge Tranmere chance early in the second half.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Darcy, Nick Tsaroulla and Klaidi Lolos all found themselves on the score sheet this afternoon, which was enough to snatch all three points in their clash against Tranmere Rovers. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis Johnson – 7: The defender stopped a massive Tranmere counterattack with a wonderful headed clearance. Replaced by Aaron Henry.

Will Wright – 6: Did nothing particularly wrong and was involved higher up the pitch.

Laurence Maguire – 7: composed and confident passing from the defender, along with some really good diagonal balls.

Dion Conroy – 7: A nice presence in and out of possession, felt like he was always on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Tsaroulla – 8: What can you say? Fantastic again from the wing-back who grabbed a goal and assist in the second half.

Ronan Darcy – 8: Finished his chance well and latched onto diagonal passes forward, put in a couple of good crosses too.

Liam Kelly – 8: Absolutely ran the show today, fantastic range of passing and made a number of clever forward balls. Replaced by Tobi Omole.

Ben Gladwin – 6: Involved in the build-up for the second goal but other than that a relatively quiet game. Replaced by Klaidi Lolos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Campbell – 6: Didn’t do much wrong but wasn’t hugely involved. Replaced by Jack Roles.

Danilo Orsi – 7: Definitely grew into the game in the second half, showed a number of clever touches and flicks.

Substitutes:

Klaidi Lolos – 8: Took his goal excellently and earned Crawley the three points.

Jack Roles – 6: Didn’t see much of him given he was on the pitch for 20 minutes.