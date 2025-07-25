Crawley Town 0 - 3 Crystal Palace: Spirited Reds beaten in final pre-season friendly; Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta among goalscorers

Crawley Town were defeated 3-0 by Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in the final pre-season friendly, before their League Two campaign gets underway.

Palace got off to the brighter start with star striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta opening the scoring inside two minutes.

The Reds grew into the first half as it went on, but were unable to prevent Palace getting their second, as Mateta and Eberechi Eze linked up to extend their lead.

Crawley’s chances were limited due to the class of the reigning FA Cup winners, and fell further behind with 20 minutes left after substitute Daniel Munoz struck home, leaving Harvey Davies no chance.

Eberechi Eze was among the goalscorers for Crystal Palace against Crawley Town. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Despite the result, Reds manager Scott Lindsey was able to give a number of his players key match-time ahead of their opening League Two fixture next Saturday away to Grimsby Town.

It did not take Palace long to get off the mark, with French striker Mateta pouncing on an error in the back line and fired it past Davies in goal.

The away team kept the pressure up in the opening stages of the match, with Ismaila Sarr having a tame header saved before the winger found himself through on goal but was halted by the linesman’s flag being raised.

Despite being linked with moves away from Selhurst Park, Eze started for the Eagles and remained a threat throughout, with his first chance coming 10 minutes in well saved by Davies.

The home fans got their first cheer in the game when Japanese international Daichi Kamada’s long range shot went out for a throw, summing up the dominance from the Premier League outfit in the first 20 minutes.

Eze continued being a pest for the Crawley defence, taking the ball elegantly past three players with ease before he attempted to delicately chip the ball over Davies, who read the situation well and tipped it over the bar.

Crawley number nine Kabby Tshimanga almost got through on goal but could not keep the ball under control with the Palace defender breathing down his neck.

The Eagles then went the other end and showed how the hosts to do it, with Mateta charging through before squaring it to Eze who calmy placed it into the back of the net.

Crawley’s first shot of the match came after the ball fell to Reece Brown who curled an effort which was well-saved by Dean Henderson in the Palace net.

Mateta had the chance to make it three before the break but could not get on the end of former Ajax left back Borna Sosa’s cross.

Davies was called into action again at the end of the half with saves from Sarr and Naouirou Ahamada’s efforts.

Palace were on the hunt for a third in the second half and knocked on the door when Sarr rounded the keeper, but Charlie Barker tracked back to block the pass across the box.

Substitute Odsonne Edouard stepped up to take a free kick in a threatening place but failed to hit the target.

A minute later, Colombian full back Munoz connected with a low ball across the box and saw it fly past Davies for Palace’s third goal of the night.

Lindsey made several changes throughout the second half which included Jack Roles, who’s long range effort doubled Crawley’s shots on target for the night.

The Crawley fans almost had their moment when the trialist wearing number 66 was played through on goal, but he could not get the ball under control and was barged over by Tyrick Mitchell, with the home fans in uproar after no penalty was given.

In the 90th minute, Roles had another long shot, but this time could not find the target.