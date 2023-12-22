Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2: Kelly limps off and visitors boss shown red card in eventful first half

It was a horror first 18 minutes for Crawley Town as they lost their most influential midfielder and went 2-0 down against AFC Wimbledon at the Broadfield Stadium.

Harry Ransom replaces the suspended Jay Williams in the Crawley Town starting line-up against AAFC Wimbledon. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Liam Kelly limped off after just ten minutes before Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hammadi scored to give the visitors an advantage under the Friday night lights at the Broadfield Stadium.

Harry Ransom – last season’s young player of the year – replaced the suspended Jay Williams, who was sent off during the 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a bright start from the Reds as Nick Tsaroulla’s penetrating run ended with his shot-cum-cross just evading Danilo Orsi. But after it was mostly downhill for the Reds. Kelly was replaced by Darcy then Josh Davison scored with a header which initially looked easy for Luca Ashby-Hammond, but the keeper somehow spilled it into his own net.

Reds had a great opportunity to equalise when Kellan Gordon was tripped on the edge of the Wombles area – for which Joe Lewis was booked – but Will Wright couldn’t get his free kick up and down quickly enough.

It then got worse for Scott Lindsey’s men as Ali Al-Hammadi broke clear on right before cutting back on his left foot and firing home past Ashby-Hammond.

The first 20 minutes couldn’t have gone much worse for Reds but they fought their way back into the game but it was still the visitors who looked more likely to score. And it was a brilliant Kellan Gordon block which denied Connor Lemonheigh-Evans six minutes before the break after a wift attack by the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was more concern for Lindsey as Gladwin had to receive treatment after going down after a challenge, but the Reds skipper was able to carry on to everyone’s relief.

And there was more relief when Al-Hammadi had the ball in the back of the net – but Davison was adjudged to have fouled the keeper. In the aftermath, manager Johnnie Jackson to his protest about the decision to far and after being booked, was shown a red card.

Reds could have and probably should have pulled one before the break when good work from Tsaroulla and Campbell created a great chance for Orsi, but the in-form striker scuffed his shot.