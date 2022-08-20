Crawley Town 0 AFC Wimbledon 2 : Player ratings as Red's slip into relegation zone

Crawley Town fell to two first-half Wimbledon goals in a game where the Red’s never looked like threatening the opposition goal.

Here are Elliot Wright’s player ratings from the game.

Corey Addai – 5

Corey Addai looked solid in goal, and was not really at fault for either goal. He made a decent save in the first–half but one that a ‘keeper of his quality should be making. He looked shaky on the ball but was able to find a man. His short distribution put defenders in trouble and he missed many opportunities for a counter-attack, but this seemed more a manager instruction rather than Addai’s choice.

Tony Craig – 4

Craig looked uncomfortable in possession and his passes often invited pressure from AFC Wimbledon’s strikers. He was booked for giving a free-kick away shortly before half-time that led to Wimbledon’s 2nd goal. In the 57th minute he received a second yellow for a cynical challenge to stop a Wimbledon break-away. Overall a poor performance from someone as experienced as Craig.

Jack Powell – 5

Powell looked sloppy on the ball during the first few minutes of the half. He grew into the game as the match went on and seemed more composed on the ball. But his tendency was to play backwards, leading to pressure on the defenders. Taken off at half-time.

Tom Nichols – 6

Nichols had a quiet game but did well to create an early chance. He seemed lively but ultimately was out the game. In the last quarter of the game he served dropped further back and filled the playmaker role for the Reds, and looked the most likely to create something.

Ashley Nadesan – 4

Never got into the game at all. Stranded on the right-wing, Nadesan rarely had a touch of the ball. Taken off shortly before the final whistle.

Tobi Omole – 4

Omole looked nervous any time he had the ball. In possession, he was sloppy and received a booking in the 24th minute for a sloppy challenge. Taken off at half-time.

Manny Adebowale – 4

Wimbledon had much joy pressing on the right-wing and much of that was due to Adebowale looking timid on the ball. He lost the ball a number of times in dangerous area. Taken off at half-time.

James Balagizi – 5

Started off lively and was Crawley Town’s most threatening player. He struggled to get in the game through the rest of the 90 as the majority of the play took place in Crawley’s half. Looked alert and was able to close-down effectively, but James will be disappointed he wasn’t able to build upon his performance against Northampton Town.

Teddy Jenks – 4

An underwhelming performance. He seened more focused on playing backwards rather than seeing if any of the forward’s were available. Removed at half-time.

Jake Hessenthaler – 5

A timid performance from Hessenthaler. He was not hugely involved in the play and showed little interest in changing that. Whenever he did get the ball he opted for a ‘safe’ pass backwards which ultimately invited pressure onto Crawley Town’s defence.

Mazeed Ogungbo – 4

Arguably Crawley’s worst performer in the first-half. He lost possession to allow Wimbledon to score the first goal. Did not seem to want the ball, yet Betsy’s insistence on playing short-passing meant that he was often caught in difficult situations. A more solid performance in the second-half but not one that Mazeed will look back on fondly.

Harry Ransom – 5

Looked alert but was never able to truly get in the game due to Craig’s sending off early in the second-half.

James Tilley – 5

Unable to affect the game in any meaningful way. Made some tidy passes and did swing in a dangerous free-kick near the end of the game.

David Bremang – 5

Came on wanting to play direct. Won many of his physical battles and looked threatening, but with Crawley Town down to 10 men shortly into the second-half he did not get many opportunities.

Dom Telford – N/A

Did not have enough time on the pitch to make any real impact.