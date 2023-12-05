Crawley Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1: Thomas goal gives visitors the edge at half time

A goal just before half-time gave Bristol Rovers the edge at half-time of their EFL Trophy knockout clash at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley keeper Corey Addai pulled off a number of good saves in the first half. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Scott Lindsey stuck with his young guns that have done so well in this competition with Ronan Darcy leading the side out. It was great to see Dion Conroy on the bench after the Reds boss said he was on his way back to full fitness.

Harry Ransom was back in the centre of the back three with Tobi Mole and Joy Mukena either side. Travis Johnson was in the defensive midfielder role with Aaron Henry in the centre. Harry Forster and skipper Darcy were out wide with Jack Roles and Raf Khaleel behind Kam Swyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a sloppy first 15 minutes from Lindsey’s men with gifting Rovers chance after chance with unforced errors in midfield. But Corey Addai was equal to everything thrown at with James Gibbons, Harvey Vale, Sam Finley and Luke Thomas all testing him. Ransom was on hand with a superb block to deny the Pirates their best chance. The stats said everything, after 20 minutes Reds had not registered an effort on goal while the visitors had eight with four on target.

When they did register their first effort, it was great to watch. Forster picked up the ball after good work from Henry and Omole and he drove towards goal before firing just wide.

Addai was then forced into another save from Thomas’ weak effort while Darcy fired after in another positive attack from the Reds.

Thomas was then booked for kicking the ball away before the best chance of the first half hour fell to Aaron Collins, but Addai was hand to pull of a superb one-on-one save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad