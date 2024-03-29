Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 2 FULL-TIME: Not so Good Friday for Reds as they are beaten by 10-men Doncaster
Hakeeb Adelakun’s goal was enough for the visitors to claim the three points. You can see a recap of the game here, the page will show when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
- Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
- This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out
It's all over.
So it finishes 2-0 to Doncaster. A poor result but there's still a hell of a lot to play for.
It's 2-0
Biamou scores to finish the game off. Addai mistake that sees Biamou take advantage to roll the ball into an empty net.
90+7 mins | 0-1
Tsaroulla shot is blocked then Campbell's low drive is well saved
90+5 mins | 0-1
Mukena booked for foul on Biamou
90+3 mins | 0-1
Orsi does well to make room for himself but curls wide. Lo-Tutala booked for time wasting
90 mins | 0-1
9 minutes added time
89 mins | 0-1
And another corner. Tsaroulla lets fly from distance but Lo-Tulala saves
88 mins | 0-1
Corner Reds...follow by another corner
Attendance
5,336 here today, 625 from Doncaster
86 mins | 0-1
Doncaster queuing up to score. But finishing is terrible. They could have killed this off now