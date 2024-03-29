Live

Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 2 FULL-TIME: Not so Good Friday for Reds as they are beaten by 10-men Doncaster

Crawley Town were beaten 2-0 by 10 man Doncaster Rovers in front of a packed Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.
Mark Dunford
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 16:57 GMT
Reds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva GilbertReds will be looking to put on show in front the Crawley Town fans on Good Friday | Picture: Eva Gilbert
Hakeeb Adelakun’s goal was enough for the visitors to claim the three points. You can see a recap of the game here, the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds are currently in seventh place - the last play-off spot on League Two
  • Doncaster Rovers have only lost 1 in their last 10 games
  • This is the first of the 2@£2 scheme so Broadfield Stadium is a sell out
17:00 GMT

It's all over.

So it finishes 2-0 to Doncaster. A poor result but there's still a hell of a lot to play for.

16:55 GMT

It's 2-0

Biamou scores to finish the game off. Addai mistake that sees Biamou take advantage to roll the ball into an empty net.

16:54 GMT

90+7 mins | 0-1

Tsaroulla shot is blocked then Campbell's low drive is well saved

16:51 GMT

90+5 mins | 0-1

Mukena booked for foul on Biamou

16:50 GMT

90+3 mins | 0-1

Orsi does well to make room for himself but curls wide. Lo-Tutala booked for time wasting

16:47 GMT

90 mins | 0-1

9 minutes added time

16:46 GMT

89 mins | 0-1

And another corner. Tsaroulla lets fly from distance but Lo-Tulala saves

16:45 GMT

88 mins | 0-1

Corner Reds...follow by another corner

16:44 GMT

Attendance

5,336 here today, 625 from Doncaster

16:42 GMT

86 mins | 0-1

Doncaster queuing up to score. But finishing is terrible. They could have killed this off now

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
