Omar Bogle scored the only goal of the game. Crawley made two changes to the starting line-up with Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley coming in for the injured Tom Nichols and new signing Isaac Hutchinson.
LIVE: Crawley Town v Hartlepool United
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 21:46
- Hartlepool United have recorded only one away win this year
- Crawley Town have won four of their 13 league games at home
- Reds boss John Yems is expecting a tough game
- Pools captain Nicky Featherstone remains suspended
- Omar Bogle opened his account for Pools on Tuesday night and is expected to lead the line again
Yems’ reaction
Player ratings
John Yems shown a red card after the game
IT’S ALL OVER. Hartlepool pick up the three points thanks to Omar Bogle’s 40th minute goal.
Fletcher replaces Molyneux for the Pools
90 mins Hutchinson has a shot on goal but no power to trouble Killip
11 minutes added time
89 mins Grego-Cox replaces Oteh
