LiveCrawley Town 0, Hartlepool United 1 RECAP: Tilley stretchered off as Bogle gives Pools rare away win, Yems shown a red card after the final whistle

James Tilley was stretchered off after being hit in the face by the ball at full power as Crawley Town lost to Hartlepool United at the People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday, February 12).

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 9:50 pm

Omar Bogle scored the only goal of the game. Why we’ve launched SussexWorld and how it will give you all the news you needCrawley made two changes to the starting line-up with Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley coming in for the injured Tom Nichols and new signing Isaac Hutchinson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

You can follow all the action here. The page will show when there are updates

Crawley Town's Jack Powell at the end of the game. Picture by Cory Pickford

LIVE: Crawley Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 21:46

  • Hartlepool United have recorded only one away win this year
  • Crawley Town have won four of their 13 league games at home
  • Reds boss John Yems is expecting a tough game
  • Pools captain Nicky Featherstone remains suspended
  • Omar Bogle opened his account for Pools on Tuesday night and is expected to lead the line again
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 21:46

Jack Powell at the final whistle
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 21:45

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 21:45

Yems’ reaction

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 18:32

Player ratings

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:05

John Yems shown a red card after the game

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:00

IT’S ALL OVER. Hartlepool pick up the three points thanks to Omar Bogle’s 40th minute goal.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:55

Fletcher replaces Molyneux for the Pools

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:52

90 mins Hutchinson has a shot on goal but no power to trouble Killip

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:49

11 minutes added time

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:48

89 mins Grego-Cox replaces Oteh

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Hartlepool United