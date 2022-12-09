Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool United 2: Reds suffer first defeat under Matthew Etherington

Matthew Etherington suffered his first defeat as Crawley Town manager following a 2-0 defeat to Hartlepool United at the Broadfield Stadium.

Matthew Etherington

The hosts were on the back foot for the majority of the game with Hartlepool creating the better of the chances and having most of the possession.

The away side took the lead 65 minutes in after a very well taken corner from Callum Cooke picked out the head of Rollin Menayese for his first goal of the season.

The hosts doubled their lead with ten minutes to go. Another well whipped in cross from Cooke this time being put in the back of the net by Crawley defender Travis Johnson.

Crawley struggled to create anything at all throughout the game to the frustration of the home fans. Their best chance coming incredibly early on. Joel Lynch picking out Ashley Nadesan who then found James Balagizi. His shot over the bar.

Lynch and Nadesan not long after were forced off the pitch after appearing to pick up injuries. Something that will surely prove to be difficult for Crawley moving forward with both men being very impactful to the side throughout this season.

Crawley only managed to register one shot on target throughout the game not testing Ben Killip in the Hartlepool net. The shot on target was celebrated as if it was a goal by the Reds fans.

The fans certainly showed off their anger from the display with many of them calling for Etherington to do something on the touchline. Boos and moans frequently ringing around the stadium in what was, at times, a negative environment.

Anger from the fans did not stop there though with the home fans singing Tom Nichols’ name throughout the game amongst rumours of him leaving the club having circulated in recent days.

The end of the game could not have come soon enough for Crawley as they suffer their first defeat at home in the league since October 1. Boos ringing around the stadium followed the final whistle.