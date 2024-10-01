Crawley Town 0, Mansfield Town 2: Reds lose again in carbon copy defeat with new manager in stands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley continued their poor run of results after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to fellow promotion side Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

Interim Manager Ben Gladwin made three changes to the side that played Bolton on Saturday as Harry Forster, Bradley Ibrahim and Ade Adeyemo made their way into the side on a chilly evening in West Sussex.

After an even start at the Broadfield Stadium, Mansfield opened the scoring in the 11th minute as Lee Gregory struck home from a stag’s corner.

The reds responded well however as Harry Forster’s free kick challenged keeper Pym at his near post.

Harry Forster takes a free kick against Crawley Town | Picture: Stuart Beed/Stuartbeed.photography

It was an even game for the majority of the first half as Mansfield striker Will Evans tested Jojo Wollacott either side of half chances from the reds courtesy of Ronan Darcy and Armando Quitirna.

Crawley went into the break a goal down, making it six games in a row where they have trailed at the interval.

The home side started the second half well as they made inroads on the Mansfield goal. Josh Flint had a shot from outside the box which narrowly missed the post. Crawley managed to retain their pressure in the first 15 minutes of the half as the Bruce Winfield stand began to find their voices.

Crawley kept knocking on the door of the Nottinghamshire outfit when another free kick, this time by Ronan Darcy, thundered against the post.

The visitors were not sitting back though, substitute Ben Waine was denied brilliantly by Wollacott after a Mukena mistake which left the attacker one-on-one.

As the half went on, Crawley did not withhold. Darcy and Jay Williams had chances at the Mansfield goal and Jack Roles scuffed a golden opportunity to level the score.

As the two teams entered stoppage time, Ben Waine avenged his earlier miss as his left footed strike sunk into the corner of the reds net to make it 2-0. The goal was against the run of play but Crawley will be annoyed they didn’t take one of their chances.

The defeat leaves the Reds seven games without a win in all competitions as they travel to Wycombe on Saturday under the new management of Rob Elliot.