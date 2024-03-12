Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1: Reds somehow behind in breathless first half

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey made two changes to the side that beat Harrogate Town 2-1 at the weekend for their midweek game against Notts County.

The injured Dion Conroy, who limped off midway through the first half at Harrogate and was replaced by Joy Mukena. Adam Campbell also came in, replacing Jeremy Kelly.

Notts County made one change to the side who lost -0 to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday with Sam Austin coming in for Aden Baldwin.

Joy Mukena warms upo before the game against Notts County at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Eva Gilbert

County went into the game having lost their last four matches, Crawley have only lost one in their last five games.

Kellan Gordon was super for Crawley in the second half at Harrogate and he was obviously still riding that wave in the early moments here.

Within two minutes he found Klaidi Lolos with a pin point cross but Sam Slocombe saved well before a deflected Gordon cross needed tipping over by Slocombe.

In between those chances the in-form Corey Addai saved well low to his left from an Austin effort. Harry Forster then produced a superb last-ditch challenge to deny County after good work from Jodi Jones.

The first ten minutes were end to end and a 14-pass move from the visitors ended with Gordon getting a yellow card for a foul on Jones to end the promising move.

But despite Crawley looking dangerous, it was Notts County who took the lead in the 20th minute. Dan Crowley got down the right and got the ball across to Austin, who had the easiest task of beating Addai from close range. It was a frustrating goal for the Reds to concede.

But they did not let them affect them and they were on the attack again and it was that man Gordon who sent in another brilliant cross. Forster looked to get on the end of it but looked to be impeded. Referee Keith Stroud turned down the penalty appeals but the ball fell nicely to Lolos, who could only watch as his curling effort cannoned off the bar -very similar to Campbell’s effort at Harrogate.

A quick break saw Addai save well from Macaulay Langstaff then Danilo Orsi had a shot saved before Addai saved from Langstaff again. It was breathless stuff.

Gordon was Reds’ main threat and another cross fell nicely for Campbell but Slocombe was equal to his stinging drive.

Gordon was clearly trying to break some kind of crossing record tonight but noone could get on the end of it. Just before the break he got down the left before finding Lolos, who in turn found Campbell, but his shot went over.