Crawley Town 0, Salford City 1: Addai magnificent but lacklustre Reds suffer defeat at home

Crawley were hit with a massive set back in their playoff aspirations, losing 1-0 to struggling Salford City.

Crawley Town keeper Corey Addai was on top form against Salford City. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The away team managed 35 shots in total, eventually finding the killer goal in the 80th minute through substitute Kelly Nmai after a Jay Williams mistake.

Crawley never got going, and apart from a few good chances in the first half did not look like getting anything today, with the hosts coming out as deserving winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Bolton had the first main chance of the game, with his shot being deflected straight into Corey Addai before Liam Kelly helped Crawley win a corner at the other end after some nice play.

Bolton came forward again for the away team, breezing past Harry Ransom and having a shot well saved by Addai, with Salford’s skipper Elliot Watt firing the rebound over.

Addai was forced into another save by Bolton, palming it away for a corner with his third save from the Salford winger inside the first seven minutes. Salford kept pushing for the opener, with Connor McAleny having an effort blocked before skiing the rebound.

Crawley’s first big chance came from the defender Dion Conroy, firing an effort just wide of the post. Salford carried on their bright start, as Bolton got through on goal and beat Addai to the ball, chipping the Crawley keeper with the ball smacking the crossbar before being cleared for a corner before Bolton had a close-range effort blasted over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Watson found himself a gap through the Crawley team and found himself in a good position with Addai yet again coming to Crawley’s rescue, tipping the ball past the left-hand post.

The Reds managed to find the woodwork themselves, with Orsi striking the post from close range before the linesman’s flag was raised.

McAleny had another golden chance for the away team, but Addai made yet another top save to keep the score somehow level.

Kelly started an attack for Crawley, which ended in a nice move and Adam Campbell firing just wide before Jack Roles made a key block at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts started to find their feet near the end of the first half and had another good chance through Will Wright who found himself in a great position at the back post from a free kick, but could not steer the ball on target, and it went just wide.

Crawley managed one more chance before the break, with Kelly’s long shot scuffed wide after massive claims for a handball in the chance before. Into the second half, Salford started how they finished the first half, with Bolton’s cross finding Matt Smith who somehow did not find the back of the net from close range.

From a free kick, Roles decided to optimistically shoot from inside his own half, almost catching Alex Cairns off guard but the Salford keeper was aware and caught the ball.

Smith has another good chance for Salford which went over but that was overshadowed by an off the ball incident between Roles and Watt, with no cards being distributed by referee Declan Bourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Luamba made a good run through the Crawley half, laying off McAleny whose shot went wide.

Smith played in a lovely through ball to Bolton who beat the Crawley defenders for pace, but it just was not going in for the Salford winger, who slipped as he shot as it rolled past the post.

Salford substitute Callum Hendry almost made an instant impact, winning the ball in the box before having a curling effort with power fly past the post.

Moments later, Bolton found himself behind the Crawley defence and one-on-one with Addai, who yet again makes a brilliant save to keep the host's level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford finally took the lead after a horrendous error from Jay Williams, Hendry is one-on-one with Addai who makes a great save but with Crawley unable to clear their lines, Kelly Nmai firedit home with 10 minutes left.

Pushing for an equaliser, Kelly managed to squeeze it through to Orsi who dragged his shot wide.

The two substitutes combined again for Salford in added time, with Nmai winning the ball off Williams and setting up Hendry who had his shot saved by Addai.